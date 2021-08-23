Asacha Media Group Acquires French Production Banner Kabo Family (EXCLUSIVE)

Asacha Media Group, the Paris-based company launched in April 2020 by veteran media entrepreneurs, has acquired the French scripted production group Kabo Family. The outfit regroups 10 banners with credits including the long-running hit daily show “Scenes de Menages” and the Amazon Prime’s original series “Mixte.”

Asacha Media Group was co-founded by media entrepreneurs Gaspard de Chavagnac and Marina Williams, who lead the group as co-CEOs, and Marc-Antoine d’Halluin, who is vice chairman of the supervisory board.

The deal for Kabo Family marks the Asacha Media Group’s sixth acquisition since bowing 16 months ago with the backing of funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, LP. The company previously acquired the Italian production houses Picomedia and Stand By Me, as well as the French production company Mintee Studio, and the U.K. production and distribution outfit WAG Entertainment and leading U.K. drama producer Red Planet Pictures.

Founded in 2002, Kabo Family brings together the outfits Noon; Stéphane Moatti and Judith Erlich’s Thalie Images; Katia Rais’s Kelija Productions; Caroline Solanillas and Laurent Cecaldi’s En Voiture Simone; Arnaud Figaret’s Yada Prod; Yan Goazampis’s Rosalita Productions; Barbara Maubert’s Vacarme; Khaled Amara’s Kapitch; and MKS, a a partnership with Marvelous led by Romain Legrand and Vivien Aslanian.

Kabo and its companies are behind successful series across TV networks and streaming platforms in France. These include the comedy soaps “Scènes de Ménages” and “En Famille” for M6, which are respectively starting their 13th and 10th seasons; “Le Mensonge” for France 2, “Mixte” for Amazon Prime Video and “Girl Squad” for France Télévisions.

The banner will look to create synergies between Kabo Family and other subsidiaries of Asacha Group to develop adaptations and co-productions of its scripted formats, with a particular focus on comedy.

“We are excited to join forces with Kabo Family and accelerate the growth of Asacha Media Group’s business in France,” said de Chavagnac and Williams.

“Christian Baumard and Alain Kappauf have built a formidable team of talent at Kabo, who have created some of the top scripted series on leading French networks and streaming platforms. Bringing them into our group underpins AMG’s position as a major player in France and across Europe,” said the pair.

Christian Baumard and Alain Kappauf, the co-founders of Kabo Family, said the “partnership provides Kabo Family’s producers with valuable resources for expansion in the international marketplace and underscores the considerable achievements of our creative talent.”

In line with Asacha Media Group’s previous acquisition deals, the founders of Kabo Family – Christian Baumard, Alain Kappauf, Stéphane Moatti and Sophie d’Abancourt — will retain a minority stake in their company, and will become shareholders in the group.

Asacha Media Group said it achieved consolidated revenues of nearly €200 million across its operations in France, the U.K. and Italy within the last year, and will be making further acquisitions in the coming months, notably in Europe and in the Middle East.