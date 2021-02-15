Argonon Group Launches Studio Leo, Headed by Claire Collinson-Jones, With Tesco Series Commission

U.K. and U.S. production group Argonon has launched factual indie outfit Studio Leo, led by former Hat Trick executive Claire Collinson-Jones.

Studio Leo launches with “101 Years of Tesco,” an all-access three-part series for U.K. public service broadcaster Channel 5, which traces the British retail company’s rise, from a post-WWI market stall to the supermarket giant of today. The series is executive produced by Collinson-Jones (pictured, left) and commissioned by Channel 5 commissioning editor Denise Seneviratne.

“This series marks 101 years of Tesco and the supermarket’s ability to adapt fast in the face of adversity,” said Seneviratne. “Through sheer determination, Claire Collinson-Jones at Studio Leo secured the access in the middle of a pandemic. I am confident that the Channel 5 audience will find the story both revealing and captivating.”

Collinson-Jones’ previous executive producer credits include hit formats for U.K. broadcasters, including “Rich House, Poor House” (Channel 5), “Dinner Date” (ITV) and “Lost and Found” (Channel 4). She was formerly with Hat Trick Productions, where her roles included head of factual and formats and executive producer.

“Studio Leo has a diverse range of ideas in development, from documentaries to features, purpose-driven formats and factual entertainment,” Collinson-Jones said. “I’m looking forward to creating innovative, engaging content for broadcasters, networks and platforms.”

In recent months, Argonon launched in the U.S. and acquired branded content agency Nemorin.

“Claire’s idea to create a new factual formats studio at the heart of the group just felt right,” Argonon CEO James Burstall (pictured, right) said. “She is also helping us further converge our group with inter-company co-productions across U.K. and U.S., genres and brands. Talent is king at Argonon and we are delighted Claire has joined us.”

Argonon is home to several production companies including Leopard USA (“House Hunters International”), Bandicoot (“The Masked Singer U.K.”), Leopard Pictures (“Worzel”), BriteSpark Films (“Dispatches”), Windfall Films (“Unearthed”) and Like A Shot (“Abandoned Engineering”).