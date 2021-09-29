Nordic Entertainment Group Chief Anders Jensen to Receive Variety Vanguard Award at Mipcom

Anders Jensen, president and CEO of Nordic Entertainment Group, has been selected to receive the Variety Vanguard Award for contributions to the global television business.

Jensen will be feted on Oct. 11 at the global content conference and market, which runs Oct. 8 to Oct. 13. Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT) has become one of Scandinavia’s most prominent media companies. Jensen has been president and CEO of the group since April 2018.

NENT has been active in the streaming arena through its subscription service Viaplay and its advertising-supported service Viafree. The company was spun off of Modern Times Group in 2018 and began trading separately on the NASDAQ Stockholm in March 2019.

“Nordic Entertainment Group is among the most dynamic media companies in Europe and its success is helping to drive the growth of the global content marketplace,” said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, president and group publisher of Variety. “We’re pleased to recognize Anders Jensen and his track record of innovation at NENT with Variety’s Vanguard Award.”

NENT’s flagship entertainment linear network TV3 has been an engine of original content for the region with such original drama series as “Veni Vidi Vici,” “Black Lake” and “Swedish Dicks.”

Jensen was previously executive VP and CEO of MTG Nordic Entertainment. He came to MTG Sweden in 2014 after working in senior management at some of Europe’s top telecommunications, retail and consumer goods companies. He was senior executive VP at TDC Group and chief marketing officer and CEO of Telenor, the second-largest mobile operator in Hungary, and held the same post at Vodafone/Telenor in Sweden.

Jensen is also a board member of Picturestart, the production company launched in 2019 by Lionsgate alum Erik Feig.

Previous recipients of the Variety Vanguard Award include Netflix’s Ted Sarandos, HBO’s Richard Plepler, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” leader RuPaul Charles and Endeavor’s Ari Emanuel.