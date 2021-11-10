Deborah Ayorinde, Hugh Quarshie Lead Cast of Amazon Studios, ITV Drama Series ‘Riches’

Deborah Ayorinde (“Them”) and Hugh Quarshie (“Stephen”) lead the cast of six-part Amazon Studio and ITV drama series “Riches,” production on which has commenced in London.

The series, created and written by Abby Ajayi (“How to Get Away With Murder”), is produced by Greenacre Films. It follows the exploits of the brash, super-successful, and wealthy Richards family. When Stephen Richards suffers a sudden medical emergency, the family’s world comes crashing down. As his life hangs in the balance, his different sets of children are about to collide.

Ayorinde stars as Nina, the estranged daughter of self-made millionaire, Stephen Richards, played by Quarshie. Sarah Niles (“Ted Lasso”) plays Stephen’s second wife, Claudia, Brendan Coyle (“Downton Abbey”) his trusted advisor and confidante, Gideon, and Hermione Norris (“Luther”) as his faithful assistant, Maureen Dawson.

The cast also includes Adeyinka Akinrinade (“Top Boy”), Ola Orebiyi (“Cherry”), C.J. Beckford (“Sitting in Limbo”) Nneka Okoye (“Grantchester”) as Wanda and Emmanuel Imani (“Cobra”) as Simon.

The series will premiere on ITV in the U.K., and will be available on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Nordics, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Abbayi said: “’Riches’ is a love letter to Black London and it has been thrilling to create the Richards family and celebrate their opulence, their ambition, and their immigrant grit. Our talented ensemble of actors are a joy and I’m excited to be partnering with Amazon Studios and ITV, and working alongside the powerhouses of Greenacre Films and Monumental Television to bring this show to the screen.”

Chris Mansolillo, director and head of content licensing in the U.S. for Amazon Prime Video, said: “Abby Ajayi has a distinct vision and voice, and has created a stylish and aspirational drama about a family at war with itself. We can’t wait to see the talented cast, led by Deborah Ayorinde and Sarah Niles, bring Abby’s fresh perspective to the screen for our Prime Video members.”

Polly Hill, head of drama at ITV, who commissioned “Riches,” said: “Abby’s scripts are brilliant, full of family feuds in a world of privilege and power that surprise and entertain. We are delighted with the brilliant cast we have, and can’t wait to see them bring Abby’s characters to life. It promises to be a real treat for the ITV audience next year.”

Greenacre Films’ Nadine Marsh-Edwards and Amanda Jenks added: “We are delighted to be working with Polly Hill and ITV to bring Abby Ajayi’s brilliant scripts to life, and thrilled to be working with such a great team in Amazon Studios and Monumental Television.”

“Riches” is produced by Greenacre Films in association with Monumental Television, and commissioned by ITV. Amazon Studios is coproducing in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Nordics, and Sub-Saharan Africa. Nadine Marsh-Edwards (“Unsaid Stories”) and Amanda Jenks (“The Girl”) are executive producers for Greenacre Films, and Alison Owen (“Ghosts”) and Alison Carpenter (“Harlots”) are executive producers for Monumental Television.

The series is produced by Yvonne Francas (“Death in Paradise”) and directed by Sebastian Thiel, Abby Ajayi, and Darcia Martin. Banijay Rights is handling international distribution.