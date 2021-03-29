All3Media International Scores Channel 4 Ghislaine Maxwell Documentary

Independent distributor All3Media International has secured sales rights to Roast Beef Productions’ feature-length Channel 4 documentary “Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell?”

All3Media will manage global distribution rights, excluding U.K., to the 90-minute film, which will debut on U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 later this year.

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is incarcerated in a New York jail while facing charges of helping convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein groom young girls. She was arrested in July 2020 and has been denied bail twice as she is deemed a flight risk. She is facing trial for her role in the Epstein scandal, offered to surrender her U.K. and French citizenship recently in exchange for bail.

The documentary features interviews with Maxwell’s friends, former boyfriends, rivals and confidants, many of whom have never spoken publicly before and focuses on key stages in her life.

It is directed by Erica Gornall (“Saudi Women’s Driving School”) and produced by Mike Lerner (“Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer”) and Katherine Haywood, and executive produced by Dorothy Byrne (“Leaving Neverland”), Channel 4’s editor-at-large.

Rachel Job, senior VP, non-scripted at All3Media International, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Roast Beef Productions on this brand-new project. Their expertise and authority in non-fiction guarantees this will be the ultimate, timely telling of Ghislaine Maxwell’s story. The Roast Beef team have already delivered some of the most gripping films in the non-fiction genre in recent years, and this latest production, with its eminent line-up of creatives behind the camera, promises further compelling, excellent television. It will deliver the truth behind the verdict – and will be responsive and reactive to the trial process.”

Lerner said: “Rarely does a woman face the heinous charges to which Ghislaine Maxwell must answer in a New York court this summer. She was the golden child of the notorious fraudster Robert Maxwell, an Oxford graduate, a socialite across two continents who became the associate of the notorious paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and then founded a charity to save the oceans. A woman of many faces who has lived several different lives. But who is Ghislaine Maxwell really and what does her story tell us about high society in London and New York. We are thrilled to be working with All3Media International for the first time to bring this utterly compelling true story to the global market.”