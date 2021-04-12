About Premium Content Boards Italian Drama Series ‘Ever After’ (EXCLUSIVE)

About Premium Content (APC) has boarded “Ever After,” a relationship drama produced by the award-winning Italian banner Indigo Films (“La Grande Bellezza,” “Youth”) in the run up to MipTV.

“Ever After,” created by Giacomo Bendotti (“The Stolen Caravaggio”), is a six-part Italian drama series portraying a broken couple. APC is repping ready-made and format rights to “Ever After.” Previously titled “The Promise,” the show was previously pitched at Series Mania.

Now in post, the series revolves around Anna and Enrico, who have been married for 11 years and start fighting each other to get the sole custody of their son. Weaving past and present, “Ever After” explore the reasons why their relationship deteriorated from unconditional love to psychological warfare.

Veteran Italian helmer Gianluca Maria Tavarelli (“Don’t Make Any Plans for Tonight”) directed the series with a strong acting duo, Greta Scarano (“Suburra”) and Simone Liberati (“Suburra”). Bendotti co-wrote the series with Sofia Assirelli (“Summertime”).

“‘Ever After’ is an intimate yet universal story, that makes us reflect on how feelings evolve constantly,” said APC’s co-founder Emmanuelle Guilbart. “Served by a dazzling acting duo, the series impressed as much by its production value as by the powerful emotions it made us feel, placing us in a judging role,” said Guilbart. Indigo Films is producing the series for RAI, which will premiere it in May.

APC is presenting two other shows, “Lucky Day” and “Pandore,” at MipDrama, a sidebar of MipTV. “Lucky Day”

is a French-language Swiss family comedy directed by Chris Niemeyer, and penned by the creative team behind French drama hit “En Therapie,” David Elkaïm, Vincent Poymiro and Anne Feinsilber. “Pandore,” meanwhile, is a Belgian political thriller produced by Artémis Productions, and starring Yoann Blanc (“The Break”).