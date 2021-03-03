ZDF Enterprises Swoops on Anticipated Canadian Drama ‘White Night’ (EXCLUSIVE)

One of Europe’s most formidable TV forces, ZDF Enterprises, the international distribution and co-production arm of German public broadcaster ZDF, has swooped on world sales rights to “White Night” (“Nuit Blanche”), the anticipated new show from screenwriter Julie Hivon who broke out in fall 2019 with “Amber Alert,” a big audience and critical hit in French-speaking Canada.

Commissioned by CBC/Radio-Canada, Canada’s national public broadcaster, “White Night” is created by Hivon and produced by Pixcom, one of Canada’s biggest TV production houses which also backed “Amber Alert.”

It goes into production this spring, directed by Sébastien Gagné (“Lacher Prise”). Its premise looks set to deliver some kind of verdict on the legacy of big business and Canada’s past in a current world. In 1970, a ZDFE plot synopsis runs, a pivotal encounter with her soon-to-be mentor, Aidrian Flanagan, allows Louise Hébert to become a supermodel and eventually launch her first perfume, White Night, whose success sparks the creation of her cosmetics empire, Nocturne.

“Often out of necessity, but most of the time by choice, Louise has given up certain ideals over the years to become a formidable businesswoman of the 21st century,” it continues.

In the modern day, after a reception hailing her achievements, Loulou is found dead, alone, in her garden. Accident, murder or worst, suicide? Her heirs – and the audience – will wrestle with that question as her children fight to maintain the family company.

Rose-Marie Perreault (“Le Monstre”) and France Castel (“Les jeunes loups”) play Louise in youth and towards the end of her life respectively. The series also stars Jean-Philippe Perras (“The Wall”).

Pixcom’s Dominique Veillet (“The Wall”) serves as producer. Executive producers are Nicola Merola, Charles Lafortune, Sylvie Desrochers and Jacquelin Bouchard. The acquisition deal, which excludes Canada, was brokered by Mirela Nastase, director of ZDFE.drama at ZDF Enterprises.

“A family struggling to cope with an imbalance of power wielded by a person who is no longer alive, interwoven with a murder mystery, makes for a compelling series,” said Robert Franke, vice president of ZDFE.drama, ZDF Enterprises.

“We are excited Radio-Canada green lit our recurring series ‘White Night,’ and to start production with ZDF Enterprises as our international partner. The unique plot twists and memorable characters of this original Québec series will move and engage audiences worldwide,” added Nicola Merola, executive producer and president of Pixcom.