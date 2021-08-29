×

optional screen reader

Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Marvel Studios Planning Halloween Special Starring Latino Actor For Disney Plus

SPi, Glassriver Attach Sérgio Graciano for Series Mania Project ‘Cold Haven’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Hordur Runarsson and Jose Amaral

Portugal’s SPi and Iceland’s Glassriver have attached Sérgio Graciano to direct Icelandic-Portuguese crime drama “Cold Haven,” a project which links two of the fastest-expanding TV producers on the western Europe seaboard.

Lisbon-based SPi is the company behind Portugal’s first Netflix Original series, the upcoming  “Gloria.” It also co-produced “Dry Water,” a pioneering drive into premium TV production in Portugal, linking to Galicia in northern Spain.

Producer of “Ordinary People” and “Funeral,” Glassriver has been building a voluminous development slate with standout series – Baldwin Z’s “Black Sands,” thriller “Polaris,” for example –  being snapped up by prominent sales agencies.

A 2011 Intl. Emmy winner for “Laços de Sangue” and a nominee the following year for “Windeck,” Graciano has co-directed season two of “Dry Water.”  A high-profile Icelandic director is also expected to be attached to the series shortly, said Hordur Rúnarsson, Glassriver producer and co-owner and “Cold Haven’s” executive producer with José Amaral, SPi managing director.

To be presented at Series Mania Co-Pro Pitching Sessions on Aug. 30, “Cold Haven” is an Iceland-set crime drama probing the immigration experience and the conflict between career ambition and family ties and a deep-felt sense of guilt.

In it, an Icelandic detective, Soffia, attempts to solve a murder in the Portuguese community on Iceland’s Vestmanna Islands. The victim is María, a young Portuguese woman who came to Iceland to work in Vestmanna’s cod fishery industry, and also to find the freedom to be who she really is.

The case takes a new turn when Soffia discovers that her own son, whom she has failed as a mother, is among the suspects. This is an opportunity for her to become a real mother again, but at what cost to her integrity? the synopsis asks.

“Sérgio is a talented Portuguese director with whom we’ve been working on some of our international coproductions,” said Amaral.

He added: “He has a very modern creative vision in the way he tells stories and an extraordinary ability to work on co-productions, keeping the local flavors and always keeping the visuals interesting. For our ‘Cold Haven,’ Sergio will ensure a Portuguese vision and will give to the project the international point of view that this story deserves.”

“Cold Haven” is created by Portugal’s Filippa Poppe, a writer on “Back Home,” a recent co-production between Portuguese public broadcaster RTP and TVG, its counterpart in neighboring Galicia, and by Joana Andrade, a writer on soap opera “Rainha das Flores,” which won a gold medal winner at the 2018 World Media Festival.

Poppe and Andrade co-authored “Paixão,” which took a bronze medal at the 2018 New York Film and TV Festival.  Andrade also co-penned two Graciano features, “O som que desce na terra and “A impossibilidade de estar só.”

The series has been co-created with the collaboration of Sveinbjorn I. Baldvinsson (“The Lava Field”).

optional screen reader

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad