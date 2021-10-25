Sanfic Industria Launches Public Screenings of Series (EXCLUSIVE)

In a nod to the growing demand for elevated television content in the market and consumers, Chile’s Santiago International Film Festival is launching screenings of select series to the general public as part of its Sanfic Series sidebar.

As the first in Chile to launch such an event, Sanfic Series will be screening four television projects to the public at the Matucana 100 Cultural Center located in the city center of Santiago.

Three TV projects from Argentina and one from Colombia will play to the general public while Movistar Play’s Chilean musical series, “Prisioneros,” which had its European debut at the recent Iberseries Platino Industria in Madrid, will screen as part of the closing night awards ceremony of Sanfic Industria on Nov. 4.

With the exception of Argentina’s “This is Not Your Hotel,” the selection of series touch on the hot-button subjects of trans, cross-dressing or LGBTQ issues.

“Ever since we screened the series ‘Héroes Invisibles’ in 2019, we thought of having a sidebar that would present new Chilean and international series to the public,” said Gabriela Sandoval, founder and director of Sanfic Industria. “But the pandemic forced us to rethink our relationship with series, since we could not premiere them online, and that is how Series Lab was born; our southern cone series project laboratory.”

“Regardless of this, we closely followed the premieres of Latin American series in other markets and tracked the progress of Chile’s gradual reopening of cinemas,” she continued, adding: “Together with my fellow programmers Agustina Lumi and Alejandra Marano, we began to shape these inaugural series screenings to coincide with our 10th anniversary.”

“We are thrilled to return to Santiago’s venues with Sanfic Industria’s onsite and open screenings on our 10th anniversary,” concurred Lumi, who added: “This year’s selection showcases the variety and diversity that Latin America has produced over the past years. Outstanding Chilean, Argentinian and Colombian works that have traveled around the most important festivals and markets this year will be presented to live audiences.”

Sanfic Industria runs Oct. 27 thru Nov. 5.

The following series are scheduled to screen at Matucana 100:

“Cross,” (Martin Vatenberg, Argentina)

Co-produced by Argentine digital platform UN3, the eight 10-minute episodes of the short form series track the life of crossdresser Jose Luis who leads the Golden Cross band, a group of men who secretly meet to explore their feminine side. After an accident in which his A-side meets his B-side, Jose Luis is forced to decide on the direction his life will take. Matías Slupski, Laura Huberman and Gonzalo Arias serve as executive producers.

“This is Not a Hotel,” (“Esto No es un Hotel,” Dana Crosa & Andres Proaño Mattioli, Argentina)

Produced by Lx Beba, Posta, Pororoca Films and UN3, the eight 10-minute episode web series follow Julia as she decides to leave her partner and take refuge in her 20-year-old daughter’s tiny apartment for a month. Living together in such a cramped space leads to a reversal of roles, where each will learn about love, loneliness, relationships and the passage of time. It recently participated in Canneseries.

This is not a Hotel Courtesy of Sanfic Industria

“Trans,” (Agustin Toscano, Argentina)

Based on Gabriela Mansilla’s book “Yo Nena, Yo Princesa,” the four-episode docu-series produced by Aleph Cine charts the odyssey of Luana, Mansilla’s daughter, the first trans girl to be officially recognized by the Argentine state and given her own national identity card. Her story and that of others shed light on the discrimination and resistance that the trans community have faced FROM conservative Argentina. Sanfic Series screens the first episode.

Trans Courtesy of Sanfic Industria

“Coloful Life,” (“Vida de Colores,” David David, Colombia)

Produced by Garabato Cine for Canal Telecaribe, the limited series recently won the Special Jury Prize at Series Mania in Lille, France, one of Europe’s top TV festivals. It follows Yerit, a non-binary artist who lives with Alma, a trans woman, who has been his surrogate mother for the past few years. When Alma is viciously attacked by a neighbor, Yerit must find the strength to protect his family. Sanfic Series will screen the first two 25-minute episodes.