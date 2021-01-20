Argentine Hit Series ‘La Chica Que Limpia” Gets Indian Remake – NATPE ROUNDUP

In today’s NATPE Roundup, Argentine hit series “La Chica Que Limpia” gets an Indian remake, FilmRise and Night Media pact to package influencer content for digital platforms, Comedy Central Latin America begins production on a new season of “Se Rentan Cuartos,” and Amazon Prime Video announces the launch date for The Mediapro Studio and Buendia Estudio’s “El Internado: Las Cumbres.”

FORMAT

Rmvistar, representing Jaque Content in India, has closed an exclusive format licensing deal with One Life Studio to remake Argentine hit series “La Chica Que Limpia” (“The Cleaning Lady”) in Hindi for the Indian market.

Rmvistar founder and president Rose Marie Vega brought the format to The Gersh Agency and Warner Bros. Television, who will adapt the series as “The Cleaning Lady” and produce a pilot for Fox Network.

In 2018, the Argentine original was nominated for an International Emmy Award in the Drama Series category after a year spent as the most viewed series on Argentina’s leading streaming platform Cine.AR.

“La Chica Que Limpa” turns on Rosa, a young woman who gives up her scholarly dreams to better care for her immunocompromised son. While learning to keep her home a safe place for the boy, Rosa becomes a deep cleaning expert and, through a twist of misfortune, is forced to clean up evidence after a murder. Her work is so stellar that she is offered a lucrative position as the cleaning lady for an organized crime group.

DISTRIBUTION

Film and TV production company and streaming network FilmRise and multimedia talent management company Night Media have teamed to package and distribute content from a dozen digital content creators represented by latter.

Following the deal, digital platforms will be offered packaged content from FilmRise influencers with follower counts in the tens of millions such as MrBeast, Preston & Brianna, Dallyd, Matt Stonie, Unspeakable, Guga Foods and Azzyland, among others.

MrBeast Credit: Night Media

PRODUCTION

ViacomCBS International Studios announced that production has begun on a new season of breakout hit series “Se Rentan Cuartos” (Rooms for Rent), a Comedy Central Latin America original sitcom which became the brand’s flagship launch in 2019.

Turning on a once-wealthy family forced to start over after declaring bankruptcy, “Se Rentan Cuartos” unspools in the one property they managed to retain, a huge, old house in a popular Mexico City neighborhood. To create income, the family rents rooms in the home and finds themselves forced into manual labor for the first time.

The series was written by David Hernández (“Vecinos,” “La Familia P.”) and features telenovela star Itatí Cantoral, María Chacón and Irving Peña, among others.

STREAMING

Amazon Prime Video has announced that “El Internado: Las Cumbres,” a reboot of the milestone Spanish series “El Internado” (“The Boarding School”), will premiere on the streaming platform globally Feb. 19.

Unspooling over seven seasons from 2007-10 on Antena 3, “The Boarding School” featured a roster of creative talent which has gone on to dominate the Spanish TV scene, including the likes of Ramón Campos, Alex Pina, and Daniel Ecija and Laura Belloso. The series was among the first in Spain to incorporate the pace, production standards, sense of genre and harder edge of U.S. drama series into free-to-air titles, while maintaining a sense of traditional Spanish melodrama.

“El Internado: Las Cumbres” looks set to retain that mix of mystery thriller, romance and paranormal activity, unspooling at a boarding school in an old monastery in the mountains. Problematic students are forced to live under strict rules, but, as kids do, find ways to rebel, often heading into the surrounding forest, a place of legend and adventure.

This time round, the writing staff includes Asier Andueza, co-creator of this new installment, along with Laura Belloso, Sara Belloso and Abraham Sastre. The series is produced by The Mediapro Studio and Atresmedia Studios company Buendia Estudios. Belloso, Laura Fernández Espeso and Javier Pons from The Mediapro Studio join Ignacio Corrales and Sonia Martínez from Atresmedia Studios as executive producers.