Endeavor Content in Talks to Reteam With ‘Blue Miracle’ Makers (EXCLUSIVE)

Endeavor Content is in talks to reteam with the filmmakers behind the hit “Blue Miracle,” in the wake of its success on Netflix, where it ranked second on its opening weekend, and is reported to have resonated in the U.S. across all ethnic groups.

Starring a relatively unknown Latino cast, the most high-profile actor in it is Dennis Quaid who plays a washed-up and cantankerous boat captain who reluctantly teams up with a guardian, played by Jimmy Gonzales (“Mayans M.C.”), and some of his charges from a cash-strapped orphanage in order to win a lucrative fishing tournament.

“Judging from the online chatter, it was seen in middle America so it not only appealed to Latino families,” said Alexis Garcia, executive VP, Endeavor Content, Advisory, Film Group, who describes it as an inspirational sports movie.

Endeavor Content’s next film with “Blue Miracle” director Julio Quintana and his partners will also be an inspirational sports movie, but revolves around Mexican-Americans living in Texas and all the challenges of racism and other obstacles they face in the deep red state, according to Garcia.

“Blue Miracle” is a template for the kind of film or TV show that Endeavor Content is aiming to make, said Garcia, who hired industry vet Cristina Garza to focus on creating Latino-targeted English-language content in the U.S. and Spanish-language content as part of Endeavor Content’s global slate.

Garza, who joined Endeavor Content in April for the position of senior VP, development and production, was previously an agent in Media Finance at CAA, where she specialized in independently financed film, television and digital content for the Latin American and Spanish market, and prior to that was Head of Latino at Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios. When living in Mexico, she led the distribution branch of Canana, the company then run by Gael Garcia Bernal, Diego Luna and Pablo Cruz.

“We didn’t really have anyone focusing on the Latinx market before Cristina joined us, her mandate changes that,” said Garcia.

Another Endeavor Content project in development is Gina Rodriguez’s directorial debut, a still untitled feature film inspired by the life of world champion boxer, Ryan Garcia, who will play a fictional version of himself.

Endeavor Content will become a freestanding production and financing studio when parent company WME divests 80% of its current 100% ownership of EC by around the end of the year. The studio is in talks with potential new investors. “[Being independent] will make it simpler as we won’t be in the talent servicing business anymore; we really weren’t but it was hard to shake off that perception,” Garcia explained.

“We’re really trying to find high-end Hispanic premium content, whether they be from Spain, Mexico, Chile, Argentina or the U.S., that can travel globally,” said Garzas, who added: “We want to be working with strong Latinx voices, telling Latinx stories that are commercial, that can travel and that reflect the Latino human experience in a 360 way.”

“We are completely genre-agnostic,” she asserted, listing a number of projects in development that include the adaptation of a book series in Spain, a true crime series in Chile and a book adaptation in Argentina, and various other projects with producers in the U.S.

In order to further diversify its partnerships, Endeavor Content moves from an exclusive pact with Exile Content Studio, set up in 2019, to a non-exclusive one. “Exile has been an extraordinary partner for us, it allowed us to get into business with the likes of Mauricio Katz, Alejandra Marquez as well as Diego Luna in “Everything Will Be Fine,” Garzas pointed out.

“In the Heights” Courtesy of Endeavor Content

Streaming on Netflix, the series created and directed by Diego Luna is Endeavor Content’s first Spanish-language series, co-produced with Exile. The dramedy series takes place in Mexico City and ponders the state of family and relationships today.

“It’s important for us to be able to work with everybody and it’s really exciting because we are in this position to help these producers get their projects off the ground; we have the financial capital to be more aggressive in the deal-making process,” she added.

The studio is already in business with Lin Manuel Miranda since it co-financed “In the Heights,” the movie version of Miranda’s uber hit stage musical “Hamilton,” and documentaries “We Are Freestyle Love Supreme,” which charts the 15-year history of the hip-hop improv group founded by Miranda, and “Siempre Luis,” which follows Miranda’s father, Luis Miranda, as he campaigns to mitigate the devastation of Hurricane Maria in his homeland of Puerto Rico and manages the logistics behind bringing “Hamilton” to the island. ‌

Endeavor Content also produced “The Boy from Medellin,” which tracks recording artist J Balvin as he gears up to perform in his Colombian hometown of Medellín amidst a time of civil unrest in his country.

“We really want to encourage people to bring us content that is daring, that is unique, that is nuanced, and who are unafraid to tell stories that haven’t been told before,” said Garzas.