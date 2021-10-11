Atresplayer Premium Dips its Toe into True-Crime Docuseries Production with ‘Besos Marvin’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Atresplayer Premium, the pay TV platform of Spanish media conglom Atresmedia Group, is dipping its toe into true-crime docuseries production with “Besos Marvin.”

Produced in-house by Atresplayer, the five-episode docuseries tells the story of Patrick Nogueira, a young murderer who shared his crime through WhatsApp with his 17-year-old best friend Marvin Enriques.

The events took place in the summer of 2016 in Pioz, a small town in the province of Guadalajara, in Spain’s Castille-La Mancha region.

When the bodies of a Brazilian couple, Marcos and Janaína, and their two young children, María Carolina and David, were found, a police investigation concluded that the murderer was Patrick, a 19-year-old nephew of the family, but the case took on a new dimension when it was discovered that on the night of the crime the young man talked via WhatsApp with his friend Marvin.

That chat circulated among the gang, a group of teenagers who were faced with the dilemma of denouncing their friends or letting the murder of an entire family go unpunished.

Developed between Spain and Brazil and currently in production, “Besos Marvin” raises several questions about the crime: Is it possible to be an accomplice to a crime 6,000 kilometers away? Can just reading an unexpected WhatsApp message make one an accomplice?

The documentary explores the ethical contradictions that social networks pose to young people, but also the police and legal challenges of new forms of crime.

In 2018, the Atresmedia Group joined forces with Bambú Producciones to bow the first true-crime TV title in Spain’s free-to-air TV market with award-winning documentary mini-series “Lo que la verdad esconde: Caso Asunta,” about the killing of a Galician girl in 2013.

Since its 2019 launch, Atresplayer Premium has been involved in stepping up Atresmedia’s bet on original TV content production, especially fiction series.

Atresplayer has rapidly consolidated, boasting 400,000 subscribers and becoming the TV platform that has produced and premiered the most TV content last year in Spain.

In addition to offering online access to Atresmedia’s leading Spanish TV prime-time entertainment shows such as “The Voice,” “Mask Singer” and “El Hormiguero,” Atresplayer continues to premiere exclusive TV fiction, documentaries and entertainment formats garnering the interest of audiences and reviewers.

It has just announced the renewal of TV show “Drag Race Spain,” the Spanish version of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” produced by Buendía Estudios. Teaming with The Mediapro Studio’s Big Bang Media and Másficción, it is producing teen mini-series “La Edad de la Ira,” based on Nando López’s same-titled book.

Atresplayer will start to lens soon new TV dramas: “Dos años y un día,” toplining showman-producer Arturo Valls, partnering with LACOproductora, Estela Films, The Mediapro Studio’s Globomedia and Pólvora Films; “La novia gitana,” a co-production between Banijay’s Diagonal TV and ViacomCBS International Studios which is directed by “American Gods’” Paco Cabezas; and “La Ruta,” teaming Atresmedia TV with “Antidisturbios” creators Caballo Films.

Executive produced by “Veneno” creators Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi and teaming Buendía Estudios and Suma Latina, “Cardo,” one of the most anticipated TV series of the year, will launch in a few weeks on Atresplayer after its recent premiere at the San Sebastian Film Festival.

Further upcoming premieres take in new seasons of Diagonal TV series “#Luimelia,” Buendía’s “By Ana Milan” and Netflix hit “Toy Boy,” in collaboration with Plano a Plano.