Dave Bautista on Working With Jason Momoa in ‘See’ Season 2: ‘We Just Gel’

Dave Bautista is making his first foray into series television with a major role in “See” Season 2 at Apple TV Plus.

The series takes place in a dystopian future centuries after a deadly virus decimated mankind and has left people without the ability to see. It stars Jason Momoa, whose role on the show was a primary driver for why Bautista wanted to join.

“I had been wanting to work with Momoa for years,” Bautista told Variety. “We just really gel. It’s odd. We’re so similar in certain ways, but our personalities, our energies are just extreme opposites. He is a very high energy, very outgoing person, and I’m just an introverted person, a very low energy person.”

Momoa stars as Baba Voss, a tribal leader and the adoptive father to two children born with the gift of sight. Bautista stars as Edo Voss, Baba’s brother and a fearsome warrior in his own right who has captured one of Baba’s children in the second season.

“I’d never say Edo was a nice guy,” Bautista said with a laugh. “But I think he’s a product of his environment. I think that he believes that he’s got good intentions. I think he believes he’s doing what is best. I also think his relationship with Baba — I think his resentment comes from a rightful place.”

Bautista is no stranger to taking in difficult roles, having starred in blockbusters including the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise, the James Bond film “Spectre” and “Blade Runner 2049,” to name a few. But playing a blind character is no small feat. Bautista credits an advisor on the series named Joe Strechay, who is himself blind, for getting him prepared for the role.

“I worked with him and he made me blindfold myself and he made me use a cane. We did that day after day,” he said. “He also really coached me on seeing with your ears. Really focusing like your ears are your eyes.”

“See” will be Bautista’s first regular TV role, but according to him, it will definitely not be his last. He said that he has been actively pursuing television roles for some time now, particularly as a leading man.

“I was really just trying to get people to open their eyes and see me as a leading man, because if you always put yourself in a supporting role, then people will only see you in the supporting role,” he said. “So unless you really fight to get some leads, they just will never see you as a lead.”

“See” Season 2 debuts Aug. 27 on Apple TV Plus with new episodes dropping weekly on Fridays.