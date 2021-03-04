Univision Names Beatriz Pedrosa-Guanche Senior VP of Corporate Communications

Univision has appointed Beatriz Pedrosa-Guanche as senior VP of corporate communications. The executive brings with her over 20 years of experience in marketing and communications, having served in several leadership roles at Apple, Burson-Marsteller, Brazil Telecom of America and Verso Technologies.

“I am incredibly honored to join the Univision team and help lead the Company’s corporate communications function at such an exciting and transformational time in its history,” said Pedrosa-Guanche in a statement. “I look forward to collaborating closely with Univision’s distinguished leadership bench to effectively communicate the Company’s strategic direction and support their effort to build Univision into the strongest organization it can be for its Spanish-language viewers everywhere.”

Pedro-Guanche and her teams have been awarded the Holmes Gold Sabre Award for “Latin American Campaign of the Year,” the prestigious “Whipped Cream Awards” for the Ford EcoSport launch in Brazil and was named “Best Partner” by Sony PlayStation. She headed the team that worked on Apple’s first hyperlocal Carnaval campaign, which earned Ad Age’s “Best of the Year” award. The trilingual graduate from Nova Southeastern University will leverage her experience and skills to help lead Univision’s corporate, financial and internal communications for media, government and community relations efforts.

“Beatriz is a global communications leader with more than two decades of marketing and communications experience that will help support our ongoing transformation and long-term objectives by leading the corporate communications team at this critical juncture,” Pierluigi Gazzolo, president and CTO of Univision, added.

Separately, Univision announced that after 15 years with the Spanish-language content provider, Rosemary Mercedes has resigned from her role as the chief communications officer and is expected to transition out of the position later this March. Throughout her career with the company, Mercedes was recognized with a Gracies Leadership Award by the Alliance for Women in Media and was named “Pioneer of the Year” by the Hispanic Public Relations Association. She was involved with multiple large transformations, including the majority stake acquisition by Searchlight Capital Partners, LP, ForgeLight LLC and Grupo Televisa S.A.B.

“I want to thank Rosemary for her dedication to shaping and elevating the Univision story,” said Gazzolo. “Throughout her tenure with Univision, Rosemary has played an important role in raising the profile of the Univision brand and the Hispanic consumer opportunity in the marketplace. We are excited for Rosemary on her next chapter and again thank her for her significant contributions and the indelible legacy she leaves behind through her team and across the company.”