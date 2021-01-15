AMC Networks Appoints Christina Spade as Executive VP, Chief Financial Officer

Three months after former AMC Networks Chief Financial Officer and industry veteran Sean Sullivan shifted from the entertainment company to SiriusXM, Christina Spade has stepped in to fill his shoes. Today, AMC Networks announced that the CPA and St. Joseph’s University graduate, who most recently served as Chief Financial Officer for ViacomCBS, will succeed Sullivan effective immediately. In this role, Spade will oversee the entirety of the AMC Networks portfolio’s financial operations, which includes treasury, tax, accounting, financial planning and analysis, as well as investor relations and global technology for AMC’s channels, streaming services and AMC Networks International.

“With her significant business transformation experience, Chris will be a strong addition to AMC Networks’ management team as we continue to reshape our company, accelerating our efforts to advance our streaming business while continuing to create the world-class content for which we are known,” said Josh Sapan, AMC Networks President and CEO in a statement. Spade will directly report to Sapan.

Most recently, Spade was EVP, Chief Financial Officer for ViacomCBS for a 9-month stint, which was preceded by 15 months as EVP, Chief Financial Officer at CBS Corporation, and two financial executive roles for a combined, whopping 21 years at Showtime Networks. Prior to joining Showtime Networks, Spade was an audit manager with Price Waterhouse Coopers in the Entertainment, Media and Communications practice for almost six years.