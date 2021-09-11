Marvel Studios Scores Its First Emmy With ‘WandaVision’

Marvel Studios has become an Emmy winner with only its first television outing, thanks to “WandaVision.”

The Disney Plus limited series that centers on Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) picked up its first Emmy at the Creative Arts ceremony on Saturday for outstanding production design for a narrative program (half-hour).

“WandaVision” was nominated for 23 Emmys overall this year, the most for any limited series. Other Creative Arts categories in which the show saw attention are limited series/TV movie casting, fantasy/sci-fi costumes, period and/or character (non-prosthetic) makeup, period and/or character hairstyling, main title design, main title theme music, music supervision, original music and lyrics, limited series/TV movie/special music composition, limited series/TV movie single-camera picture editing, limited series/TV movie/special sound editing, limited series/TV movie/special sound mixing and series or movie special visual effects.

Still to be revealed at the Primetime ceremony is how the show fared in the limited/anthology series category, as well as above-the-line races including limited series/TV movie actress (Elizabeth Olsen is nominated in lead, while Kathryn Hahn is nominated in supporting, limited series/TV movie actor (Paul Bettany is up in lead), limited series/TV movie directing for Matt Shakman and limited series/TV movie writing, where the show has a trio of noms.

“WandaVision” was Marvel Studios’ first series, premiering in January of this year, so it seems fitting that the show would give the company its first big accolade. Marvel Television, however, previously scored at the Emmys with “Jessica Jones” for Netflix, which picked up a main title theme music trophy in 2016.

However, “WandaVision” is not Marvel’s only success at this year’s Emmys. Its second series for Disney Plus, drama “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” nabbed five nominations this year: guest drama actor, comedy or drama (one-hour) sound editing, season or movie special visual effects, stunt coordination and stunt performance.

Marvel’s strong showing at the Emmys is especially notable considering it took a decade (and 18 properties) for the company to break into the Oscars in a major way. (“Black Panther” scored a best picture nom in 2019.)