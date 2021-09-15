‘Ted Lasso’ Dominates Television Critics Association Awards With Three Wins, Including Program of the Year (FULL WINNERS LIST)

Apple TV Plus’ “Ted Lasso” led this year’s TCA Awards, grabbing three wins including Outstanding New Program, Outstanding Achievement in

Comedy and Program of the Year.

“I May Destroy You” creator, writer, executive producer and star Michaela Coel earned Individual

Achievement in Drama, while Kate Winslet’s “Mare Of Easttown” won Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries, or Specials.

Also on the board: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” won Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch for the third

consecutive year, while and Jean Smart was handed the Individual Achievement in Comedy for HBO Max’s “Hacks.”

Additionally, the Television Critics Association gave NBC sitcom “The Golden Girls” the Heritage Award, and Jean Smart was given the

Career Achievement Award.

“Television came through in a big way this year, serving up some much-needed entertainment that was a welcome distraction from the real-life dramas of the real world,” said Melanie McFarland, TCA President and TV Critic for Salon. “The fact that comedic shows reigned supreme at the 2021 TCA Awards is a testament to this. From the folksy humor of ‘Ted Lasso’ and the sharp takes of ‘Hacks’, to the timeless laughs of ‘The

Golden Girls’, this season’s offerings gave us plenty of reasons to smile in uncertain times. We are excited to honor these outstanding programs as we celebrate 37 years of the TCA Awards, and we look forward to being together again in person in 2022.”

2021 TCA Award recipients are as follows:

● Individual Achievement In Drama: Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You,” HBO)

● Individual Achievement In Comedy: Jean Smart (“Hacks,” HBO Max)

● Outstanding Achievement In News and Information: “Framing Britney Spears” (FX/FX On Hulu)

● Outstanding Achievement In Reality Programming: TIE: “Couples Therapy” (Showtime), “Deaf U” (Netflix)

● Outstanding Achievement In Youth Programming: “The Baby-Sitters Club” (Netflix)

● Outstanding Achievement In Variety, Talk Or Sketch: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO, 2018 & 2019 Winner In Category)

● Outstanding New Program: “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

● Outstanding Achievement In Movies, Miniseries, Or Specials: “Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

● Outstanding Achievement In Drama: “The Crown” (Netflix)

● Outstanding Achievement In Comedy: “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

● Program of the Year: “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

● Career Achievement Honoree: Jean Smart

● Heritage Award: “The Golden Girls” (NBC)