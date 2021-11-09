Television Academy to Invite Location Managers to Apply for Membership for the First Time

The Television Academy will now extend membership opportunities to location managers, who have been given a subgroup inside the larger producers peer group. The expansion is part of eligibility changes that were announced Tuesday for the producers peer group, which also includes new voting membership for executives in charge of production and other production roles.

As part of the announcement, qualifying location managers and assistant location managers will now eligible for either active or associate membership inside the newly formed location managers subgroup within the producers peer group.

The producers peer group has redefined its eligibility requirements, which is said would “align with the industry’s more contemporary production titles and credits.” That means executives in charge of production, segment producers, field producers and transmedia producers will now eligible for active voting membership.

“Location managers play an integral role in the production, the look, logistics and on-set oversight of producing a television show; and they are a welcome addition to the producers peer group,” said Tony Carey, the TV Academy’s producers governor.

Added Governor Keith Raskin: “These creative and collaborative professionals are indispensable to our business and will bring valuable insight to the Academy.”

According to the Television Academy, its leadership — including the producers peer group governors and membership committee chair Sharon Lieblein — worked closely with the Location Managers Guild International and its president, John Rakich, and first vice president, JJ Levine, on parameters for the location managers subgroup “to ensure the requirements represent the industry and its career professionals.” LMGI’s pr reps Rick Markovitz and Cheri Warner of Weissman/Markovitz Communications also helped with the creation of the new subgroup.

Applications and requirements can be found at TelevisionAcademy.com/peer-groups/location-managers.