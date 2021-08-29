‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘The Crown,’ ‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘Cruel Summer,’ ‘New Amsterdam’ Among HCA TV Awards Winners

After being delayed a week and switched from an in-person event to a virtual ceremony, the Hollywood Critics Association revealed the winners for its first-ever HCA TV Awards — and Apple TV Plus’ “Ted Lasso” led the pack with four victories.

“Ted Lasso” was named best streaming comedy, best comedy actor in a streaming series (Jason Sudeikis), best comedy supporting actor in a streaming series (Brett Goldstein) and best comedy supporting actress in a streaming series (Hannah Waddingham, tied with “Hacks” star Hannah Einbinder). HBO was the most awarded outlet, with seven wins overall, followed by NBC (six).

The HCA Awards separated streaming from broadcast and cable, making for multiple wins among shows and performers who are going head-to-head in the Emmy race next month — for example, in drama actress, both Emma Corrin (streaming) and Mj Rodriguez (cable) picked up wins at the HCA TV Awards, but they will face off at the Emmys.

The decision to split broadcast, cable and streaming into separate categories allowed network shows — which rarely receive awards love these days — to get a bit of the spotlight. NBC’s “New Amsterdam” won for broadcast drama, and also picked up an honorary “impact award,” while NBC’s “Young Rock” was named best broadcast comedy. Cable shows also getting some attention were Syfy’s “Resident Evil,” for cable comedy, and Freeform’s “Cruel Summer,” for cable drama.

Meanwhile, Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” was named best streaming drama and its “WandaVision” was named best streaming limited/anthology/TV movie. HBO’s “Mare of Easttown” was named best broadcast or cable limited/anthology/TV movie.

“While these past 17 months have been incredibly difficult for many of us, television has once again become our best friend,” said HCA chairman Scott Menzel. “Series like ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Hacks’ and ‘Young Rock’ provided us with a sense of joy and happiness during these troubled times. Dramatic series such as ‘New Amsterdam,’ ‘Lovecraft Country’ and ‘Pose’ were as entertaining as they were educational. These are only a few of the shows that were nominated, but it is so inspiring to see all of these passionate stories being told from diverse storytellers that aren’t afraid to touch upon timely issues including racism, COVID-19 and LGBTIQ rights.”

The event was streamed virtually on Sunday on the official HCA Facebook page and YouTube channel. Here is a roundup of winners:

Best Broadcast Network Series, Drama

“New Amsterdam” (NBC)

Best Cable Series, Drama

“Cruel Summer” (Freeform)

Best Streaming Series, Drama

“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

Best Broadcast Network Series, Comedy

“Young Rock” (NBC)

Best Cable Series, Comedy

“Resident Alien” (Syfy)

Best Streaming Series, Comedy

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Live-Action Television Movie

“Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

Best Streaming Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Live-Action Television Movie

“WandaVision” (Disney Plus)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Docuseries, Documentary Television Movie, or Non-Fiction Series

“Welcome to Chechnya” (HBO)

Best Streaming Docuseries, Documentary Television Movie, or Non-Fiction Series

“Kid 90” (Hulu)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Sketch Series, Variety Series, Talk Show, or Comedy/Variety Special

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

Best Streaming Sketch Series, Variety Series, Talk Show, or Comedy/Variety Special

“Bo Burnham: Inside” (Netflix)

Best Broadcast Network Reality Series, Competition Series, or Game Show

“The Masked Singer” (Fox)

Best Cable or Streaming Reality Series, Competition Series, or Game Show

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

Best Animated Series or Animated Television Movie

“Harley Quinn” (HBO Max)

Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Billy Porter, “Pose” (FX)

Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Mj Rodriguez, “Pose” (FX)

Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Drama

Emma Corrin, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Ted Danson, “Mr. Mayor” (NBC)

Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Jane Levy, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (NBC)

Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Jean Smart, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Movie

Colman Domingo, “Euphoria Two-Part Special” (HBO)

Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Movie

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Michael K. Williams, “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama

Rupert Grint, “Servant” (Apple TV Plus)

Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Tatiana Maslany, “Perry Mason” (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series, Drama

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Nico Santos, “Superstore” (NBC)

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Mary Steenburgen, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (NBC)

Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy (tie)

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Movie

Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Movie

Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision” (Disney Plus)

Special Honorary Awards

Legacy Award – “Cobra Kai”

Spotlight Award – “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Impact Award – “New Amsterdam “

Pop Culture Icon Award – Tom Ellis, “Lucifer”

TV Icon Award – Marta Kauffman

Virtuoso Award – Bo Burnham