Renee Elise Goldsberry’s ‘Hamilton’ Emmy Nomination Puts Her Closer to Earning EGOT

Renée Elise Goldsberry is one step closer to achieving EGOT status after earning a supporting actress Emmy in the limited series or TV movie category for her performance in “Hamilton.”

While fan-favorite Peacock’s “Girls5eva” was overlooked by Emmy voters, “Hamilton” picked up 12 nominations. Lin-Manuel Miranda and co-lead Leslie Odom Jr. earned nominations in the lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie category for their performances as Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr, respectively.

Goldsberry already has a Tony Award and Grammy Award in early 2016 for originating the role of Angelica Schuyler on Broadway. The Emmy nominations are for the filmed version of the musical, which is currently available on Disney Plus. The show also collected editing, sound mixing and tech directing nods.

The show is also nominated in the Variety Special category alongside “American Utopia,” “Bo Burnham: Inside,” “The West Wing” and “Friends” reunion specials, and “Dave Chappelle’s 8:46.”

Goldsberry earned daytime Emmy nominations in 2006 and 2007 in the supporting actress category for her performance on the daytime soap opera “One Life to Live.” She played lawyer Evangeline Williamson in that show.

Should she succeed in winning a Tony Award, she would join the elite group of artists who have achieved the status, including John Legend, Marvin Hamlisch and Robert Lopez. Composer Alan Menken was the last artist to earn EGOT when in 2020 he won for outstanding original song in a children’s, young adult, or animated program for “Waiting in the Wings” from Disney’s “Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure.”

Goldberry’s co-star Miranda is also an Oscar win away from EGOT status. Miranda picked up an Emmy win in 2014 for original music and lyrics for writing the 67th Annual Tony Awards song “Bigger.”