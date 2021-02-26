Producers Guild Awards Reveals 2021 Nominations for Sports, Children’s and Short Form TV Categories

HBO dominates this year’s Producers Guild Awards nominations in outstanding sports program, landing four out of the five nods. That’s one of three categories revealed on Friday by the Producers Guild of America, which announced nominations in the television specialty fields.

Also spotlighted were outstanding children’s special and short form program categories. The remaining nominations for theatrical motion pictures, animated theatrical motion pictures, TV series/specials, limited series TV and televised or streamed motion pictures will be announced on March 8.

Here are the 2021 Producers Guild Awards nominees in the sports, children’s and short form categories, listed in alphabetical order by category. The PGA notes that it does not vet the individual producers of these three categories.

Outstanding Sports Program

• “Defying Gravity: The Untold Story of Women’s Gymnastics” (S1) (YouTube)

• “Hard Knocks: Los Angeles” (HBO)

• “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” (S26) (HBO)

• “Seeing America with Megan Rapinoe” (HBO)

• “The Shop: Uninterrupted Featuring President Barack Obama” (HBO)

Outstanding Children’s Program

• “Animaniacs” (S1) (Hulu)

• “Carmen Sandiego” (S3) (Netflix)

• “Looney Tunes Cartoons” (S1) (HBO Max)

• “The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special” (HBO Max)

• “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (S7) (Disney Plus)

Outstanding Short Form Program

• Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics with Kim Wexler (S3) (AMC)

• “Between The Scenes – The Daily Show” (S5) (Comedy Central)

• “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” (S3) (Apple TV)

• “Inside Pixar: Inspired” (S1) (Disney Plus)

• “SNL Presents: Stories from the Show” (S1) (NBC)

The winners of the sports, children’s and short form categories, as well the PGA Innovation Award, will be announced during a new nominees event to be held virtually on Saturday, March 20. The event will also feature panels with nominated producers and takes the place of the annual PGA Nominees breakfast, which is usually held the morning of the annual awards show.

The main 32nd Annual Producers Guild Awards virtual awards ceremony will take place on Wednesday, March 24. More details about the virtual awards show and it pre-events will be announced at a later date.

The 2021 Producers Guild Awards Event Chairs are Chris Thomes, VP creative services for Disney Television Studios and Julius Tennon, president and co-founder of Juvee Productions. Anchor Street Collective is producing this year’s ceremony, with Branden Chapman as executive producer, Carleen Cappelletti as supervising producer, Emily Poenisch as talent executive, and Jim Piccirillo as director.