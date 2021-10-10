‘Pose,’ ‘Love, Victor,’ ‘Ya No Estoy Aquí’ Among Top 2021 Imagen Awards Winners (Full List)

Netflix’s “Ya No Estoy Aquí” (“I’m No Longer Here”), Hulu’s “Love, Victor,” FX’s “Pose” and Pop TV’s “One Day at a Time – Animated Special” were among the big winners at the 36th annual Imagen Awards, honoring film and TV shows that celebrate Latino talent.

“Ya No Estoy Aquí” won for both Best Feature Film and Best Director, while “Love Victor” landed Best Comedy Primetime Program and Best Actor (Michael Cimino), while “Pose” was named Best Drama Primetime Program and Best Actress (Mj Rodriguez). “One Day at a Time – Animated Special” was named Best Primetime Program – Special or Movie and Best Voiceover (Justina Machado).

Netflix picked up eight wins, the most of any outlet. Special honors went to the Norman Lear Writer’s Award winner Tanya Saracho, the creator, showrunner, and executive producer of Starz series “Vida.”

Aida Rodriguez (“Last Comic Standing”), Chuey Martinez (“Dish Nation”), Isabella Gomez (“One Day at a Time”) and Karrie Martin Lachney (“Gentefied”) hosted the ceremony, which was livestreamed on PBSSoCal.org and KCET.org.

The Imagen Awards nominees are determined by an independent panel of entertainment industry executives and Latino community leaders. Here are this year’s winners:

FILM

Best Feature Film

“Ya No Estoy Aqui” / “I’m No Longer Here” (Netflix; Panorama Global for Netflix)

Best Director – Feature Film

Fernando Frías De La Parra, “Ya No Estoy Aqui” / “I’m No Longer Here” (Netflix; Panorama Global for Netflix)

Best Actor – Feature Film

Damián Bichir, “Land” (Focus Features / a Big Beach Production / Flashlight Films)

Best Actress – Feature Film

Aubrey Plaza, “Black Bear” (Momentum Pictures, an Entertainment One Company; Tandem Pictures, Oakhurst Entertainment & Blue Creek Pictures, in association with Productivity Media and Radiant Films International)

TELEVISION

Best Primetime Program – Drama

“Pose” (FX; 20th Television)

Best Primetime Program – Comedy

“Love, Victor” (Hulu; Hulu, 20th Television, Temple Hill)

Best Primetime Program – Special or Movie

“One Day at a Time – Animated Special” (Pop TV; Sony Pictures Television, Act III, Snowpants Productions, GloNation)

Best Director – Television

Tanya Saracho, “Vida” (Starz; Big Beach and Chingona Productions in association with Starz Originals)

Best Actor – Television (Drama)

JD Pardo, “Mayans M.C.” (FX Networks; 20th Television and FX Productions)

Best Actress – Television (Drama)

Mj Rodriguez, “Pose” (FX; 20th Television)

Best Actor – Television (Comedy)

Michael Cimino, “Love, Victor” (Hulu; Hulu, 20th Television, Temple Hill)

Best Actress – Television (Comedy)

Barbie Ferreira, “Unpregnant” (HBO Max; HBO Max presents a WarnerMax / PictureStart / Berlanti / Schechter Films production)

Best Supporting Actor – Television (Drama)

Colman Domingo, “Euphoria Special: Part 1 Rue: ‘Trouble Don’t Last Always'” (HBO; HBO in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency | HOT | Tedy Productions)

Best Supporting Actress – Television (Drama)

Morena Baccarin, “The Twilight Zone” (Paramount+; CBS Studios in association with Monkeypaw Productions and Genre Films)

Best Supporting Actor – Television (Comedy)

Harvey Guillén, “What We Do In The Shadows” (FX; FX Productions)

Best Supporting Actress – Television (Comedy)

Diana Maria Riva, “Dead to Me” (Netflix; CBS Television Studios for Netflix)

Best Young Actor – Television

Madison Taylor Baez, “Selena: The Series” (Netflix; A Campanario Entertainment Production for Netflix)

Best Voice-Over Actor – Television

Justina Machado, “One Day at a Time – Animated Special” (Pop TV; Sony Pictures Television, Act III, Snowpants Productions, GloNation)

Best Variety or Reality Show (TIE)

“A Tribute to Linda Ronstadt at The Soraya” (PBS; KCET and The Soraya)

“Shine True” (Fuse; Vice Studios, OUTtv Canada, Fuse Content Studio)

Best Young Adult Programming

“Julie and the Phantoms” (Netflix)

Best Youth Programming

“The Casagrandes” (Nickelodeon)

ADDITIONAL CATEGORIES

Best Music Composition for Film or Television

Cristobal Tapia de Veer, “The Third Day” (HBO; HBO in association with Sky Studios, Plan B, and Punchdrunk)

Best Music Supervision for Film or Television

Joe Rodríguez & Javier Nuño, “Ya No Estoy Aqui” / “I’m No Longer Here” (Netflix; Panorama Global for Netflix)

Best Documentary (TIE)

“Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado” (Netflix; A Netflix Original Documentary / A Muck Media Production in Association with Key Rat, Inc. & Topic Studios)

“POV: The Infiltrators” (PBS; American Documentary | POV, Pueblo Sight & Sound, Chicago Media Project, Naked Edge Film, 3DMC, Baked Studios, The National Day Laborer Organizing Network)

Best Informational Program

“Street Food: Latin America” (Netflix; Boardwalk Pictures for Netflix)

Best Short Film

“UNLADYLIKE2020: Jovita Idar” (PBS American Masters; Unladylike Productions LLC in association with The WNET Group’s American Masters.)

Best Commercial Advertisement or Social Awareness Campaign

“Latinos Are Essential” (Latino Public Broadcasting; PBS)