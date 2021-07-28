NBC Will Simulcast This Year’s People’s Choice Awards With E! for the First Time

As it takes a hiatus this year from broadcasting the Golden Globe Awards, NBC is turning to its E! Entertainment sibling to bring another kudocast to primetime. The network announced Wednesday that the 2021 People’s Choice Awards will air simultaneously on both NBC and E! on Tuesday, Dec. 7, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

E! has aired the People’s Choice Awards since 2018, after it acquired the show from previous owner Procter & Gamble. Under P&G, the show aired on CBS from its creation in 1975 to 2017. It moved to E! after the cable network acquired those rights. The represents the first time the People’s Choice Awards has moved into December, having aired in November during its first three years on E!. (For the 20 years before that, the event took place in January.)

This year, the telecast will be held at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif. It’s the first time for the People’s Choice Awards on NBC, but it also comes following the restructure at NBCUniversal that placed all networks under one oversight.

“‘The People’s Choice Awards’ has always been about the fans, and this show quickly became a must-watch for audiences around the world on E!,” said Frances Berwick, chairman, entertainment networks, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming. “With our new structure, we now have the opportunity to extend that experience to NBC, bringing together the power of our portfolio to celebrate everyone’s favorite shows, artists and stars with our biggest broadcast yet.”

Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski will return to produce the telecast. The awards show, which relies on fan voting, will also be seen in more than 90 other countries. This year’s show will feature 44 categories, including top movie, show, album and social star of 2021.

Last year, the People’s Choice Awards took place on Nov. 15, 2020, hosted by Demi Lovato at the Barker Hanger in a COVID compliant ceremony. There’s no word on a host for this year’s show just yet; the telecast will take place just days after NBC airs another major live event, “Annie Live!,” on Dec. 2.

NBC announced in May that it would not air the Golden Globes in 2022, as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association works to install reform to the organization and the awards. The network still says it is “hopeful” to bring the show back in 2023.