‘Ozark,’ ‘The Crown’ and Netflix Lead 26th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards TV Nominations

Signature Netflix dramas “The Crown” and “Ozark” lead the 26th Annual Critics’ Choice Award nominations.

“The Crown” and “Ozark” both landed six noms, which the Critics Choice Association announced on Monday, including best drama. The strength of those shows and others gave Netflix a total of 26 nominations — the most of any outlet. HBO was next, with 22 nominations.

HBO’s tally led with another best drama contender, “Lovecraft Country,” which earned five nominations. Other programs with five include FX’s “Mrs. America” (the most-recognized limited series); as well as Emmy darling “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV) and FX’s “What We Do in the Shadows,” both of which landed the most nods for a comedy.

Besides best drama, “The Crown” also secured noms for stars Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin (who will compete in the drama actress category), Josh O’Connor (drama actor), Gillian Anderson (drama supporting actress) and Tobias Menzies (drama supporting actor).

“Ozark’s” other nods include drama actor for Jason Bateman, drama actress for Laura Linney, supporting actor for Tom Pelphrey, and supporting actress for Julia Garner and Janet McTeer.

Besides “The Crown” and “Ozark,” the eclectic drama category features “Better Call Saul” (AMC), “The Good Fight” (CBS All Access), “Lovecraft Country” (HBO), “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus), “Perry Mason” (HBO) and “This Is Us” (NBC).

As for comedy, besides “Schitt’s Creek” and “What We Do In the Shadows,” the category includes “Better Things” (FX), “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max), “Mom” (CBS), “Pen15” (Hulu), “Ramy” (Hulu) and “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus).

Meanwhile, this year’s nominations include a new category, for short-form (dominated by newcomer Quibi in its inaugural — and only — season), while nominees were not announced for an animated series category. In another change, the number of acting nominees were reduced this year: From eight to six in drama actor and drama actress, and seven to six in most other acting categories.

Besides Quibi, other streaming newcomers included HBO Max, with two nominations (both for “The Flight Attendant”). As for Netflix’s lead, it was bolstered by the comedy special category — in which it landed all six nominations to sweep the category.

Most of last year’s winners were not eligible due to hiatus, COVID-related production delays or the end of their series run — shows like “Fleabag,” “Watchmen” and “Succession.” That may open the door to more fresh faces.

Taye Diggs returns for a third consecutive time as host of the Critics Choice Awards, which air on Sunday, March 7 at 7 p.m. ET on The CW. (Film nominees will be announced on Feb. 7.) The 26th annual Critics’ Choice Awards show will be produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment.

See the full list of 26th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards television nominations below:

DRAMA SERIES

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)

“Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Perry Mason” (HBO)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

Last year’s winner: “Succession” (HBO)

ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Jonathan Majors – “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

Josh O’Connor – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Matthew Rhys – “Perry Mason” (HBO)

Last year’s winner: Jeremy Strong – “Succession” (HBO)

ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Christine Baranski – “The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)

Olivia Colman – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Emma Corrin – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Claire Danes – “Homeland” (Showtime)

Laura Linney – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Jurnee Smollett – “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

Last year’s winner: Regina King – “Watchmen” (HBO)

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jonathan Banks – “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Justin Hartley – “This Is Us” (NBC)

John Lithgow – “Perry Mason” (HBO)

Tobias Menzies – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Tom Pelphrey – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Michael K. Williams – “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

Last year’s winner: Billy Crudup – “The Morning Show” (Apple TV Plus)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Gillian Anderson – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Cynthia Erivo – “The Outsider” (HBO)

Julia Garner – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Janet McTeer – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Wunmi Mosaku – “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

Rhea Seehorn – “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Last year’s winner: Jean Smart – “Watchmen” (HBO)

COMEDY SERIES

“Better Things” (FX)

“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

“Mom” (CBS)

“Pen15” (Hulu)

“Ramy” (Hulu)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Last year’s winner: “Fleabag” (Amazon Prime Video)

ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Hank Azaria – “Brockmire” (IFC)

Matt Berry – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Nicholas Hoult – “The Great” (Hulu)

Eugene Levy – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Ramy Youssef – “Ramy” (Hulu)

Last year’s winner: Bill Hader – “Barry” (HBO)

ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Pamela Adlon – “Better Things” (FX)

Christina Applegate – “Dead to Me” (Netflix)

Kaley Cuoco – “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

Natasia Demetriou – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Catherine O’Hara – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

Issa Rae – “Insecure” (HBO)

Last year’s winner: Phoebe Waller-Bridge – “Fleabag” (Amazon Prime Video)

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

William Fichtner – “Mom” (CBS)

Harvey Guillén – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Daniel Levy – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

Alex Newell – “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (NBC)

Mark Proksch – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Andrew Rannells – “Black Monday” (Showtime)

Last year’s winner: Andrew Scott – “Fleabag” (Amazon Prime Video)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Lecy Goranson – “The Conners” (ABC)

Rita Moreno – “One Day at a Time” (Pop TV)

Annie Murphy – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

Ashley Park – “Emily in Paris” (Netflix)

Jaime Pressly – “Mom” (CBS)

Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Last year’s winner: Alex Borstein – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

LIMITED SERIES

“I May Destroy You” (HBO)

“Mrs. America” (FX)

“Normal People” (Hulu)

“The Plot Against America” (HBO)

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

“Small Axe” (Amazon Studios)

“The Undoing” (HBO)

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

Last year’s winner: “When They See Us” (Netflix)

TV MOVIE

“Bad Education” (HBO)

“Between the World and Me” (HBO)

“The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel” (Lifetime)

“Hamilton” (Disney Plus)

“Sylvie’s Love” (Amazon Prime Video)

“What the Constitution Means to Me” (Amazon Prime Video)

Last year’s winner: “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” (Netflix)

ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

John Boyega – “Small Axe” (Amazon Prime Video)

Hugh Grant – “The Undoing” (HBO)

Paul Mescal – “Normal People” (Hulu)

Chris Rock – “Fargo” (FX)

Mark Ruffalo – “I Know This Much is True” (HBO)

Morgan Spector – “The Plot Against America” (HBO)

Last year’s winner: Jharrel Jerome – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Cate Blanchett – “Mrs. America” (FX)

Michaela Coel – “I May Destroy You” (HBO)

Daisy Edgar-Jones – “Normal People” (Hulu)

Shira Haas – “Unorthodox” (Netflix)

Anya Taylor-Joy – “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

Tessa Thompson – “Sylvie’s Love” (Amazon Prime Video)

Last year’s winner: Michelle Williams – “Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Daveed Diggs – “The Good Lord Bird” (Showtime)

Joshua Caleb Johnson – “The Good Lord Bird” (Showtime)

Dylan McDermott – “Hollywood” (Netflix)

Donald Sutherland – “The Undoing” (HBO)

Glynn Turman – “Fargo” (FX)

John Turturro – “The Plot Against America” (HBO)

Last year’s winner: Stellan Skarsgård – “Chernobyl” (HBO)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Uzo Aduba – “Mrs. America” (FX)

Betsy Brandt – “Soulmates” (AMC)

Marielle Heller – “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

Margo Martindale – “Mrs. America” (FX)

Winona Ryder – “The Plot Against America” (HBO)

Tracey Ullman – “Mrs. America” (FX)

Last year’s winner: Toni Collette – “Unbelievable” (Netflix)

TALK SHOW

“Desus & Mero” (Showtime)

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Syndicated)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

“Red Table Talk” (Facebook Watch)

Last year’s winners (tie): “The Late Late Show with James Corden” (CBS)/”Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)

COMEDY SPECIAL

“Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty” (Netflix)

“Hannah Gadsby: Douglas” (Netflix)

“Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill” (Netflix)

“Marc Maron: End Times Fun” (Netflix)

“Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia” (Netflix)

“Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything” (Netflix)

Last year’s winner: “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons'” (ABC)

BEST SHORT FORM SERIES

“The Andy Cohen Diaries” (Quibi)

“Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler” (AMC)

“Mapleworth Murders” (Quibi)

“Nikki Fre$h” (Quibi)

“Reno 911!” (Quibi)

“Tooning Out the News” (CBS All Access)

NOMINATIONS BY NETWORK

Netflix – 26

HBO – 22

FX – 14

Hulu – 7

AMC – 6

NBC – 6

Pop TV – 6

Amazon Prime Video – 5

Showtime – 5

CBS — 4

Quibi – 4

Apple TV Plus – 3

CBS All Access — 3

Disney Plus – 2

HBO Max — 2

ABC – 1

Facebook Watch – 1

IFC – 1

Lifetime – 1

TBS – 1