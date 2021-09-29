CNN Tops 2021 News Emmys Tally, While PBS’ ‘Frontline’ Leads All Programs (Full Winners List)

CNN was the major winner on night one of the 42nd annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards, winning seven awards, while CNN exec VP Ken Jautz was named one of this year’s charman’s awards honorees. PBS’ “Frontline” was the most-honored program, with three Emmys.

The winners of the news categories were announced Tuesday night by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS). The news and documentary Emmys were presented this year as two individual ceremonies: categories honoring TV news on Tuesday, and categories honoring documentaries on Wednesday.

“Tonight, we celebrate these news industry professionals who in the unprecedented year of 2020 navigated a global health crisis and a presidential election that shook the very bedrock of our democracy,” said Adam Sharp, President & CEO, NATAS.

Other outlets with multiple winners included CBS, Vice, the New York Times and PBS, with four each; ABC with three and Telemundo with two.

This year’s chairman awards honorees were ABC News’ Bob Murphy, VP of news administration; CBS News’ Rick Jefferson, senior VP of news operations; CNN’s Ken Jautz, exec VP of CNN Worldwide; NBC News’ Stacy Brady, exec VP & GM of news field & production operations for NBC Universal; Telemundo’s Jeffrey Liebman, director, network news operations; Univision’s John Perez, senior VP, production and tech operations; PBS NewsHour’s Matt Speiser, VP of operations; and The Weather Channel’s Melody Smalls, EVP, global human resources, Allen Media Group.

“In addition to celebrating tonight’s distinguished nominees, we also honor those individuals who kept their teams safe in the workplace throughout the pandemic, recognizing their efforts that allowed the free-flow of news coverage during these tumultuous times,” said Terry O’Reilly, Chairman, NATAS. “In tribute to these individuals, the National Academy proudly presents them with our Chairman’s Award.”

The 42nd annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards honors programming content from more than 2200 submissions that originally premiered in 2020, judged by a pool of 950 peer professionals from across the television and streaming/digital media news/doc industry.

Tuesday’s news ceremony was hosted by CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart, ABC’s Juju Chang, CBS’ Norah O’Donnell, Univision’s Teresa Rodriquez, Vice’s Alzo Slade, PBS’ Stephanie Sy and Telemundo’s Julio Vaqueiro.

Here are this year’s winners:

Outstanding Newscast

“Vice News Tonight” (Vice TV)

Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in a Newscast

“Vice News Tonight” (Vice TV)

American Uprising

Outstanding Continuing Coverage of a News Story in a Newscast

“PBS NewsHour” (PBS)

Desperate Journey

Outstanding Short Feature Story in a Newscast

“Vice News” (Vice)

The Kids Being Trained and Armed to Fight Mexican Cartels

Outstanding Long Feature Story in a Newscast

“How the Police Killed Breonna Taylor” (The New York Times)

Outstanding Investigative Report in a Newscast

“AC360” (CNN)

CNN/Bellingcat Investigation into the Poisoning of Russian Opposition Leader Alexey Navalny

Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in a Newsmagazine

“60 Minutes” (CBS)

On the Frontline

Outstanding Continuing Coverage of a News Story in a Newsmagazine

“20/20” (ABC)

Falling From the Sky

Outstanding Feature Story in a Newsmagazine

“Investigations by Vice” (Hulu)

Disgrace

Outstanding Investigative Report in a Newsmagazine

“Frontline in partnership with The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists” (PBS)

The Luanda Leaks

Outstanding Breaking News Coverage

“The Death of George Floyd” (CNN)

Outstanding News Special

“CBS News Special” (CBS)

Bravery and Hope: 7 Days on the Front Line

Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis

“Fareed Zakaria Special” (CNN)

How the World Sees America

Outstanding News Analysis: Editorial and Opinion

“Opinion Video” (The New York Times)

Heartache in the Hot Zone: The Front Line Against Covid-19

Outstanding Live Interview

“NBC News Specials: Trump Town Hall” (NBC)

Savannah Guthrie interviews President Donald Trump

Outstanding Edited Interview

“Axios on HBO” (HBO)

President Donald J. Trump–An Interview

Outstanding Science, Technology or Environmental Coverage

“E-ternal: A Tech Quest to ‘Live’ Forever” (The Wall Street Journal)

Outstanding Health or Medical Coverage

“20/20” (ABC)

The Shot: Race for the Vaccine

Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Coverage

“World News Tonight with David Muir” and “Nightline” (ABC)

The Children of Auschwitz

Outstanding Business, Consumer or Economic Coverage

“Rescuing Her Father From an Assisted Living Facility in the Coronavirus Epicenter” (ProPublica)

Best Story in a Newscast

“How the Police Killed Breonna Taylor” (The New York Times)

Best Story in a Newsmagazine

“Frontline” (PBS)

Love, Life & the Virus

Outstanding Newscast or News Magazine in Spanish

“Noticiero Telemundo” (Telemundo)

Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in Spanish

“Noticiero Telemundo” (Telemundo)

“La represión de Trump (Trump’s Controversial Bible Moment)”

Outstanding Investigative Journalism in Spanish

“Aquí y Ahora” (Univision)

Inundados en plastico (Inundated in Plastic)

Outstanding Feature Story in Spanish

“Op-Docs” (The New York Times)

Atencion! Murderer Next Door

Outstanding Interview in Spanish

“Camilo” (CNN en Español)

Gerardo Gaya: Padre coraje a la mexicana

Outstanding Interactive Media: Current News

“CNN Digital”(CNN)

How American Police Gear up to Respond to Protests

Outstanding Interactive Media: Arts, Lifestyle and Culture

“Disappearing Daughters” (The Seattle Times)

Outstanding Research: News

“AC360” (CNN)

Outstanding Direction: News

“Election Week in America” (CNN)

Outstanding Writing: News

“The CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell” (CBS)

“On the Road” Steve Hartman

Outstanding Video Journalism: News

“Frontline” (PBS)

Taliban Country

Outstanding Editing: News

“CBS News Special” (CBS)

Bravery and Hope: 7 Days on the Front Line

Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction: News

“The 2020 Iowa Brown & Black Presidential Forum” (Vice)

Outstanding Technical Achievement

“AMHQ” (The Weather Channel)

Immersive Mixed Reality – Virtual Views

Outstanding Promotional Announcement

“Coronavirus Global Town Hall” (CNN)

Alicia Keys – Good Job

Outstanding Regional News Story: Spot or Breaking News

“Not Again: STEM School Shooting” (KMGH-TV, Denver, Colo.)

Outstanding Regional News Story: Investigative Report

“The Reveal” (WXIA-TV, Atlanta, Ga.)

911: Still Lost on the Line – Parkland

42nd News & Documentary Emmy® Awards Nominations

Breakdown by Network, Show, Program or Segment

CNN 7

“AC360” 2

CNN Digital 1

“Fareed Zakaria Special” 1

“Coronavirus Global Town Hall” 1

“Election Week in America” 1

“The Death of George Floyd” 1

PBS 4

“Frontline” 3

“PBS NewsHour” 1

CBS 4

“60 Minutes 1

“CBS News Special” 2

“The CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell” 1

Vice/Vice TV 4

“Vice News Tonight” 2

“The Brown & Black Presidential Forum” 1

“Vice News” 1

The New York Times 4

“Op-Docs” 1

“How the Police Killed Breonna Taylor” 2

“Heartache in the Hot Zone: The Front Line Against Covid-19” 1

ABC 3

“20/20” 2

“World News Tonight with David Muir and Nightline” 1

Telemundo 2

“Noticiero Telemundo” 2

Univision 1

“Aquí y Ahora” 1

HBO 1

“HBO Documentary Films” 1

NBC 1

“NBC News Specials: Trump Town Hall” 1

CNN en Español 1

“Camilo” 1

The Wall Street Journal 1

“E-ternal: A Tech Quest to ‘Live’ Forever” 1

Hulu 1

“Investigations by Vice” 1

ProPublica 1

“Rescuing Her Father From an Assisted Living Facility in the Coronavirus Epicenter” 1

The Seattle Times 1

“Disappearing Daughters” 1

The Weather Channel 1

“AMHQ” 1

The 42nd Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards are produced by NATAS with Adam Sharp and Steve Ulrich, EPs. Director and co-EP is David Parks of Viewfinder. The ceremony is available to view on Watch.TheEmmys.TV and via The Emmys apps.