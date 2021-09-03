Mj Rodriguez, Padma Lakshmi, Yvette Nicole Brown Among the Creative Coalition’s 2021 TV Humanitarian Award Honorees

Alex Borstein, Yvette Nicole Brown, Justin Hartley, Padma Lakshmi, Mj Rodriguez and Brittany Snow have been named the 2021 honorees for the Creative Coalition’s 7th annual Television Humanitarian Awards.

The event, to be held in-person on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the private residence of Academy Award-nominated producer Lawrence Bender, celebrates the charitable work of honorees and their support of various nonprofit organizations and causes. Variety’s Marc Malkin will host the event.

Launched by the Creative Coalition in 2015, the Television Humanitarian Awards shines a spotlight on TV industry talent who use the power of their celebrity for social good. It also serves as an opportunity to tout the work of the Creative Coalition, which serves as an advocacy org for the arts.

Among this year’s honorees, Borstein will be recognized for her work with the National Hemophilia Foundation; Hartley will be recognized for his work with Operation Therapy; Lakshmi will be recognized for her work with the Endometriosis Foundation Of America; Rodriguez will be recognized for her activism on behalf of the transgender community; and Snow will be recognized for her work with September Letters. Emmy-nominated actor Yvette Nicole Brown will receive the Your Voice Carries Weight Award for her advocacy in obesity awareness.

“The stars honored at The Creative Coalition’s TV Humanitarian Awards represent some of today’s most impactful artists using their platforms to move positive change forward,” said The Creative Coalition CEO Robin Bronk. “In the wake of the pandemic, it’s now more important than ever that we seize on the power of the arts to make a difference — and The Creative Coalition will continue to lead the way.”

Also attending the event will be Creative Coalition President Tim Daly. All proceeds from the event benefit The Creative Coalition’s year-round work to protect and advance the arts. Variety is the Television Humanitarian Awards media partner.

Last year’s honorees were Uzo Aduba, Ricky Gervais, Sienna Miller, Yvonne Orji, Amy Poehler, Billy Porter, Phylicia Rashad and Mira Sorvino. And previous year honorees have included Debra Messing, Patricia Heaton, Henry Winkler, Sela Ward, Patricia Arquette, Jill Soloway, Chrissy Metz, Keegan-Michael Key, Niecy Nash, Mädchen Amick, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Bill Prady, Tony Hale, Troian Bellisario, Regina King, Anthony Carrigan, Tim Robbins, Alan Cumming, Terry Crews, Alyssa Milano, Eva Longoria, Laverne Cox, Bethenny Frankel, Chloe Bennet, Alfre Woodard, Finn Wolfhard, Abigail Disney, Seth Green, and Robert Herjavec.