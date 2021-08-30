‘I May Destroy You,’ ‘Pose,’ ‘It’s a Sin,’ ‘Hacks’ Among Top Dorian TV Awards Winners

Jean Smart, Michaela Coel and Kathryn Hahn were among the big winners at this year’s Dorian TV Awards, which are voted on by members of GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics.

Bowen Yang and Mj Rodriguez also received individual honors, alongside series “Hacks,” “I May Destroy You,” “Pose” and “WandaVision.”

Hosted by radio personality and activist Karel, the show — blending award reveals, interview segments and entertainment — aired Sunday via Here TV and YouTube’s PlanetOut.

“Pose” won best TV drama, while “Hacks” won best TV comedy. HBO Max’s “It’s a Sin” took home best LGBTQ show, “I May Destroy You” won the TV movie or miniseries category and “Love, Victor” was honored for best unsung show.

Coel (“I May Destroy You”) and Smart (“Hacks”) tied for best TV performance, while Hahn (“WandaVision”) won best supporting TV performance and best TV musical performance for “Agatha All Along.” Coel and Yang (“Saturday Night Live”) tied for the Wilde Wit Award, which honors performers “whose observations both challenge and amuse.” Rodriguez (“Pose” took home the Galeca LGBTQIA+ Trailblazer Award “for creating art that inspires empathy, truth and equity.”

Best TV documentary or docuseries was “The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears,” and best current affairs show was “Ziwe.” “Big Mouth” won best animated show, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” won best reality show, “WandaVision” won most visually striking show and “Eurovision Song Contest” won campiest TV show.

Presenters at this year’s awards ceremony included Patricia Arquette, Jennifer Beals, Olivia Newton-John, Tituss Burgess, Fran Drescher, Big Freedia, Punkie Johnson, Leyna Bloom, Jesse James Keitel, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Karl Schmid, John Lehr and Jim J. Bullock.

Here are the winners:

BEST TV DRAMA: “Pose” (FX)

BEST TV COMEDY: “Hacks” (HBO Max)

BEST LGBTQ SHOW: “”It’s A Sin” (HBO Max)

BEST TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES: “I May Destroy You” (HBO)

BEST UNSUNG SHOW: “Love, Victor” (Hulu)

BEST TV PERFORMANCE (TIE): Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You” (HBO)

Jean Smart, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE: Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision” (Disney Plus)

BEST TV MUSICAL PERFORMANCE: Kathryn Hahn and singers, “Agatha All Along,” WandaVision (Disney Plus)

BEST TV DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES: “The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears” (FX)

BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS SHOW: “Ziwe” (Showtime)

BEST ANIMATED SHOW: “Big Mouth” (Netflix)

BEST REALITY SHOW: “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

MOST VISUALLY STRIKING SHOW: “WandaVision” (Disney Plus)

CAMPIEST TV SHOW: Eurovision Song Contest (Peacock)

WILDE WIT AWARD (To a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse): TIE, Michaela Coel and Bowen Yang

GALECA LGBTQIA+ TRAILBLAZER AWARD (For creating art that inspires empathy, truth and equity): Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

“There’s a generation behind me that needs to know what transness looks like,” Rodriguez said. “I’m going to keep trying my best and instill hope.”