Hollywood Critics Association Launches New TV Awards, First to Separate Streaming From Broadcast/Cable

Another film critics association is going where the cool kids are: TV. The Hollywood Critics Association, which launched in 2016 (originally as the Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society) announced a plan to add a TV awards ceremony in summer 2021.

That puts the Hollywood Critics Association directly opposite the well-established Television Critics Association, which holds its annual TV awards in late July or early August, timed to its summer press tour. It also adds the Hollywood Critics Association on the road to the Emmys, which takes place this year on Sept. 19.

The HCA’s awards will also become the first to separate streaming programs from broadcast/cable shows, electing to give the digital platforms their own separate category in drama and comedy. (Interestingly, the limited series/TV movie field — which looks to be the most competitive and crowded this year — will not be divided by platform.)

Other film-centric orgs that have moved into TV recently include the Independent Spirit Awards, which is adding TV categories for the first time this year. Also the Broadcast Film Critics Association added a sister Broadcast Television Journalists Association in 2011; the two sister orgs later merged to become the Critics Choice Association and hold a joint film/TV ceremony. And MTV’s Movie Awards added TV to the mix in 2017.

“Expanding into the world of television was a topic of discussion within the membership for almost two years now,” HCA Chairman Scott Menzel said in a statement. “The demand for television and streaming content has never been greater and is integral to the future of the entertainment industry. The constant demand for TV and streaming content will only continue in the years to come paving the way for more inclusivity and diverse stories being told across various mediums.”

As it broadens to add TV, the HCA member is opening its membership application process through April 30, 2021. It will also expand its membership eligibility beyond Hollywood.

“While our organization is hoping to keep most of its membership within California, we are willing to expand outside of the state for ideal candidates,” said HCA co-chair Ashley Menzel. “Our initial plan was to keep the organization strictly California-based; however, after multiple members moved during the pandemic, we have decided to expand our membership reach. We are opening our application process to entertainment journalists and critics within the United States but those members will make up no more than 20% of the total HCA membership.”

The categories for the 1st Annual HCA TV Awards are:

Best Network or Cable Series, Drama

Best Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Best Network or Cable Series, Reality, Talk Show or Docuseries

Best Streaming Series, Drama

Best Streaming Series, Comedy

Best Streaming Series, Reality, Talk Show or Docuseries

Best Limited Series or Television Movie

Best Actor in a Network or Cable Series, Drama

Best Actor in a Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama

Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie

Best Actress in a Network or Cable Series, Drama

Best Actress in a Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Drama

Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Drama

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Comedy

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Drama

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Comedy

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie

The Hollywood Critics Association was founded in 2016 “to be a critics group that is diverse and supports underrepresented voices.”