Halle Berry, Anthony Anderson, Jennifer Hudson Among Celebration of Black Cinema & TV Honorees

Halle Berry, Anthony Anderson, Jennifer Hudson and Barry Jenkins are among the honorees at this year’s edition of the Critics Choice Association’s annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television event.

This year’s ceremony, which takes place on Monday, Dec. 6 at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, includes TV recognition for the first time. The Celebration of Black Cinema launched in 2014 to honor standout achievements in Black filmmaking. For 2021, the event will feature 20 award categories.

Berry will receive the Career Achievement Award, recognized for her roles in films such as “Monster’s Ball,” which earned her an Oscar for best actress (the first and only Black woman to receive that award) in 2002. Her other credits include “Die Another Day,” “Jungle Fever,” “Losing Isaiah,” “Bulworth,” “Swordfish” and “John Wick.”

“Berry’s iconic performances throughout her career have showcased her brilliance as an actor and blazed the trail for Black performers who have come after her,” said Shawn Edwards, executive producer of the Celebration of Black Cinema & Television and a CCA board member. “She has become the personification of excellence as she transitions from being in front of the camera to sitting in the director’s chair.”

Anderson will receive the Producer Award for television for his work on “Black-ish,” “Grown-ish” and “Mixed-ish.”

Hudson will be honored with the Actress Award for film for her performance in the Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect.”

Jenkins will receive the Director Award for television for his critically acclaimed Amazon Prime Video series “The Underground Railroad,” based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead.

“2021 was an incredible year of creativity and growth in film and television, and we’re thrilled to be able to honor the changemakers who are making a difference,” said Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin. “Jennifer both starred in and executive produced ‘Respect,’ giving the performance of a lifetime. Barry transformed the small screen with his innovative and thought-provoking series, ‘The Underground Railroad,’ which he wrote, executive produced and directed, and Anthony has become one of the most prolific and admired producers on television with ‘Black-ish,’ ‘Grown-ish’ and ‘Mixed-ish.”

According to the CCA, a portion of the proceeds will be designated toward scholarships to students from underrepresented communities participating in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Gold Rising Program, an industry talent development, diversity and inclusion initiative that provides individuals access and resources to achieve their career pathways in filmmaking.

The Celebration of Black Cinema & Television is produced by Madelyn Hammond and Javier Infante of Madelyn Hammond & Associates and Swisher Productions.