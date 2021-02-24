Golden Globes Final Predictions: Best TV Actress (Drama) – Olivia Colman Holds ‘The Crown’ Jewels

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for upcoming awards. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE COLLECTIVE

2021 GOLDEN GLOBE FINAL PREDICTIONS:

BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES (DRAMA)

UPDATED: Feb. 24, 2021

AWARDS COMMENTARY:

How much does the Hollywood Foreign Press Assoc. love Olivia Colman? She’s up for two awards this year, including best TV drama actress (“The Crown”) and best supporting actress in a motion picture for “The Father.” Colman is the reigning champ, having won the Globe last year in the drama actress category, also for “The Crown.” Overall, she has three wins — every time she’s been nominated in the past, as a matter of fact. She faces tough competition in Laura Linney, who has been nominated seven times (winning twice) — although it’s been 10 years since Linney last picked up a Globe, in 2011 for “The Big C.” Sarah Paulson is also a past Globe winner, while Comer repeated a nom from last year. Newcomer Emma Corrin could siphon some of Colman’s “The Crown” votes away, but not enough to matter.

Olivia Colman, “The Crown” Sophie Mutevelian

AND THE PREDICTED WINNER IS :

Olivia Colman

" The Crown " (Netflix)

GLOBES HISTORY : 5 nominations, 3 wins (2017's "The Night Manager," 2019's "The Favourite," 2020's "The Crown")

ROLE : Queen Elizabeth II



RUNNERS UP:

Emma Corrin

"The Crown" (Netflix)

GLOBES HISTORY : 1 nomination

ROLE : Diana, Princess of Wales

Laura Linney

" Ozark " (Netflix)

GLOBES HISTORY : 7 nominations, 2 wins (2009's "John Adams," 2011's "The Big C")

ROLE : Wendy Byrde

Sarah Paulson

" Ratched " (Netflix)

GLOBES HISTORY : 4 nominations, 1 win (2017's "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

ROLE : Nurse Mildred Ratched

Jodie Comer

"Killing Eve " (BBC America)

GLOBES HISTORY : 2 nominations

ROLE : Villanelle

2021 Golden Globes Predictions (TV)

2020-2021 Golden Globes Awards Timeline

Deadline for submission of Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entry forms – Nov. 30, 2020

Deadline for Television nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young – Dec. 30, 2020

Deadline for receipt of Television nomination ballots by Ernst & Young at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 12, 2021

Deadline for Motion Picture nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 13, 2021

The final screening date for Motion Pictures – Jan. 26, 2021

The final date for Motion Picture press conferences – Jan. 27, 2021

Deadline for receipt of Motion Picture nomination ballots by Ernst & Young at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 30, 2021

Nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards announced at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT – Feb. 3, 2021

announced at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT – Final ballots mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young – Feb. 23, 2021

78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live coast to coast at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on NBC from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California – Feb. 28, 2021

2021 Academy Awards Predictions

About the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes Awards, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is held annually with 93 members since 1944. The group recognizes excellence in film and television, across drama and comedy or musical categories. “Mad Men” and “The X-Files” hold the record for most wins as best drama, at three each, while “All in the Family” has won the most awards for best comedy/musical, with four wins. Carol Burnett has the record for most TV nominations, at 13 (she won five), while Alan Alda has the most TV wins, with 6 (out of 12 nominations).