Golden Globes Final Predictions: Best TV Actress (Comedy) – Catherine O’Hara Gets the Honor She Deserves

Schitt's Creek Wigs
Courtesy of Pop

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for upcoming awards. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE COLLECTIVE

2021 GOLDEN GLOBE FINAL PREDICTIONS:
BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES (COMEDY OR MUSICAL)

UPDATED: Feb. 24, 2021

AWARDS COMMENTARY:
Well, this is quite a fun category because no matter who wins, it will be the first time they’re up on the Golden Globes stage. As a matter of fact, tis is the first nomination for everyone in the category except for Lily Collins of all people, who was nominated on the feature side in 2017 for “Rules Don’t Apply.” They’re all fun choices, and it’s especially nice to see Jane Levy there, representing the broadcast networks (their only nom!) for the delightful “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.” Kaley Cuoco is astounding as both star and executive producer of “The Flight Attendant,” while Elle Fanning brings so much life to “The Great.” They will all have their moment, but this is the last chance for the HFPA to honor Catherine O’Hara for “Schitt’s Creek,” and really for a lifetime of laughter. That’s why they better fix that oversight and give her the win.

Lazy loaded image
Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” Courtesy of Pop TV

AND THE PREDICTED WINNER IS:

  1. Catherine O'Hara
    "Schitt's Creek" (Pop TV)
    GLOBES HISTORY: 1 nomination
    ROLE: Moira Rose

RUNNERS UP:

  • Elle Fanning 
    "The Great" (Hulu)
    GLOBES HISTORY: 1 nomination
    ROLE: Catherine the Great
  • Kaley Cuoco
    "The Flight Attendant" (HBO Max)
    GLOBES HISTORY: 1 nomination
    ROLE: Cassie Bowden
  • Lily Collins
    "Emily in Paris" (Netflix)
    GLOBES HISTORY: 2 nominations
    ROLE: Emily Cooper
  • Jane Levy
    "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" (NBC)
    GLOBES HISTORY: 1 nomination 
    ROLE: Zoey

2020-2021 Golden Globes Awards Timeline

      • Deadline for submission of Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entry forms – Nov. 30, 2020
      • Deadline for Television nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young – Dec. 30, 2020
      • Deadline for receipt of Television nomination ballots by Ernst & Young at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 12, 2021
      • Deadline for Motion Picture nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 13, 2021
      • The final screening date for Motion Pictures – Jan. 26, 2021
      • The final date for Motion Picture press conferences – Jan. 27, 2021
      • Deadline for receipt of Motion Picture nomination ballots by Ernst & Young at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 30, 2021
      • Nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards announced at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT – Feb. 3, 2021
      • Final ballots mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young – Feb. 23, 2021
      • 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live coast to coast at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on NBC from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California – Feb. 28, 2021

About the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes Awards, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is held annually with 93 members since 1944. The group recognizes excellence in film and television, across drama and comedy or musical categories. “Mad Men” and “The X-Files” hold the record for most wins as best drama, at three each, while “All in the Family” has won the most awards for best comedy/musical, with four wins. Carol Burnett has the record for most TV nominations, at 13 (she won five), while Alan Alda has the most TV wins, with 6 (out of 12 nominations).

Comments

