Golden Globes Final Predictions: Best TV Actress (Comedy) – Catherine O’Hara Gets the Honor She Deserves

2021 GOLDEN GLOBE FINAL PREDICTIONS:
BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES (COMEDY OR MUSICAL)
UPDATED: Feb. 24, 2021
AWARDS COMMENTARY:
Well, this is quite a fun category because no matter who wins, it will be the first time they’re up on the Golden Globes stage. As a matter of fact, tis is the first nomination for everyone in the category except for Lily Collins of all people, who was nominated on the feature side in 2017 for “Rules Don’t Apply.” They’re all fun choices, and it’s especially nice to see Jane Levy there, representing the broadcast networks (their only nom!) for the delightful “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.” Kaley Cuoco is astounding as both star and executive producer of “The Flight Attendant,” while Elle Fanning brings so much life to “The Great.” They will all have their moment, but this is the last chance for the HFPA to honor Catherine O’Hara for “Schitt’s Creek,” and really for a lifetime of laughter. That’s why they better fix that oversight and give her the win.
AND THE PREDICTED WINNER IS:
Catherine O'Hara
"
Schitt's Creek
" (Pop TV)
GLOBES HISTORY
: 1 nomination
ROLE
: Moira Rose
RUNNERS UP:
Elle Fanning
"The Great
" (Hulu)
GLOBES HISTORY
: 1 nomination
ROLE
: Catherine the Great
Kaley Cuoco
"The Flight Attendant" (HBO Max)
GLOBES HISTORY
: 1 nomination
ROLE
: Cassie Bowden
Lily Collins
"
Emily in Paris
" (Netflix)
GLOBES HISTORY
: 2 nominations
ROLE
: Emily Cooper
Jane Levy
"
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
" (NBC)
GLOBES HISTORY
: 1 nomination
ROLE
: Zoey
The Golden Globes Awards, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is held annually with 93 members since 1944. The group recognizes excellence in film and television, across drama and comedy or musical categories. “Mad Men” and “The X-Files” hold the record for most wins as best drama, at three each, while “All in the Family” has won the most awards for best comedy/musical, with four wins. Carol Burnett has the record for most TV nominations, at 13 (she won five), while Alan Alda has the most TV wins, with 6 (out of 12 nominations).