Golden Globes Final Predictions: Best TV Actress (Comedy) – Catherine O’Hara Gets the Honor She Deserves

BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES (COMEDY OR MUSICAL)

UPDATED: Feb. 24, 2021

AWARDS COMMENTARY:

Well, this is quite a fun category because no matter who wins, it will be the first time they’re up on the Golden Globes stage. As a matter of fact, tis is the first nomination for everyone in the category except for Lily Collins of all people, who was nominated on the feature side in 2017 for “Rules Don’t Apply.” They’re all fun choices, and it’s especially nice to see Jane Levy there, representing the broadcast networks (their only nom!) for the delightful “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.” Kaley Cuoco is astounding as both star and executive producer of “The Flight Attendant,” while Elle Fanning brings so much life to “The Great.” They will all have their moment, but this is the last chance for the HFPA to honor Catherine O’Hara for “Schitt’s Creek,” and really for a lifetime of laughter. That’s why they better fix that oversight and give her the win.

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” Courtesy of Pop TV

AND THE PREDICTED WINNER IS :

Catherine O'Hara

" Schitt's Creek " (Pop TV)

GLOBES HISTORY : 1 nomination

ROLE : Moira Rose



RUNNERS UP:

Elle Fanning

"The Great " (Hulu)

GLOBES HISTORY : 1 nomination

ROLE : Catherine the Great

Kaley Cuoco

"The Flight Attendant" (HBO Max)

GLOBES HISTORY : 1 nomination

ROLE : Cassie Bowden

Lily Collins

" Emily in Paris " (Netflix)

GLOBES HISTORY : 2 nominations

ROLE : Emily Cooper

Jane Levy

" Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist " (NBC)

GLOBES HISTORY : 1 nomination

ROLE : Zoey

