Golden Globes Final Predictions: Best TV Actor (Drama) – Jason Bateman Is the Man

2021 GOLDEN GLOBE FINAL PREDICTIONS:
BEST ACTOR IN A TV SERIES (DRAMA)
UPDATED: Feb. 24, 2021
AWARDS COMMENTARY:
Jason Bateman truly does it all. He’s a two-time Globes nominee this year for “Ozark,” in which he stars and also produces. (Plus he directs — but that’s not a TV category at the Globes.) He won, of course, in comedy in 2005 for “Arrested Development,” but his work in drama and other forms (he was nominated as a producer in 2019 for the Jim Carrey series “Kidding”) has proven his success at being so versatile. He’s got competition with another critical favorite in Matthew Rhys, although “Perry Mason” hasn’t made the same kind of impact that “Ozark” has just yet. Also in the mix, Bob Odenkirk is overdue attention for killing it in every episode of “Better Call Saul,” but Globes voters have been content with leaving that recognition with nominations for now. The iconic Al Pacino could always steal the show, while “The Crown” is on such a high that Josh O’Connor could steal it away (although unlikely, this season was about the women — Elizabeth, of course, but also Diana and Thatcher). Give it to Bateman.
AND THE PREDICTED WINNER IS:
Jason Bateman
"
Ozark
" (Netflix)
GLOBES HISTORY
: 6 nominations, 1 win (2005's "Arrested Development")
ROLE
: Marty Byrde
RUNNERS UP:
Matthew Rhys
"
Perry Mason
" (HBO)
GLOBES HISTORY
: 3 nominations
ROLE
: Perry Mason
Josh O'Connor
"The Crown" (Netflix)
GLOBES HISTORY
: 1 nomination
ROLE
: Charles, Prince of Wales
Al Pacino
"Hunters" (Amazon Prime Video)
GLOBES HISTORY
: 19 nominations, 4 wins (1974's "Serpico," 1993's "Scent of a Woman," 2004's "Angels in America," 2011's "You Don't Know Jack"), Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient (2001)
ROLE
: Meyer Offerman
Bob Odenkirk
"
Better Call Saul
" (AMC)
GLOBES HISTORY
: 4 nominations
ROLE
: Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman
About the Golden Globes
The Golden Globes Awards, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is held annually with 93 members since 1944. The group recognizes excellence in film and television, across drama and comedy or musical categories. “Mad Men” and “The X-Files” hold the record for most wins as best drama, at three each, while “All in the Family” has won the most awards for best comedy/musical, with four wins. Carol Burnett has the record for most TV nominations, at 13 (she won five), while Alan Alda has the most TV wins, with 6 (out of 12 nominations).