Golden Globes Final Predictions: Best TV Movie/Limited Series – ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Checks Mate

This year’s limited series category is an ambitious field, made up of personal tales like “Small Axe” and “Unorthodox,” an addictive mystery in “The Undoing” and a boundary-pushing, honest relationship tale with “Normal People.” But the compelling performance by Anya Taylor-Joy in “The Queen’s Gambit,” which manages to make chess exciting and one young woman’s personal journey combating her demons even more compelling, is the true frontrunner here.

AND THE PREDICTED WINNER IS :

"The Queen's Gambit" (Netflix) –

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: William Horberg, Allan Scott, Scott Frank

SYNOPSIS: Beth Harmon (played by Anya Taylor-Joy) is an orphan who becomes a chess prodigy, but alcoholism may prevent her from becoming the world champion.

STARRING: Anya Taylor-Joy, Bill Camp, Moses Ingram, Isla Johnston, Christiane Seidel, Rebecca Root, Chloe Pirrie, Akemnji Ndifornyen, Marielle Heller, Harry Melling, Patrick Kennedy, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Marcin Dorociński



RUNNERS UP:

"The Undoing" (HBO) –

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Celia Costas, Stephen Garrett, Bruna Papandrea, Per Saari, Nicole Kidman, David E. Kelley, Susanne Bier

SYNOPSIS: Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant star as Grace and Jonathan Fraser, a couple whose lives are shattered after a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations.

STARRING: Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, Édgar Ramírez, Noah Jupe, Lily Rabe, Matilda De Angelis, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Edan Alexander, Michael Devine, Donald Sutherland

"Unorthodox" (Netflix) –

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Anna Winger, Henning Kamm

SYNOPSIS: Esty (Shira Haas) lives by the strict rules of the Hasidic community until one day, she breaks away from her arranged marriage and travels to Berlin to find herself.

STARRING: Shira Haas, Amit Rahav, Jeff Wilbusch

"Normal People" (Hulu) –

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Norton, Anna Ferguson, Sally Rooney, Lenny Abrahamson

SYNOPSIS: The tender but complicated relationship of Marianne and Connell from the end of their school days in a. small-town west of Ireland to their undergraduate years at Trinity College.

STARRING: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Paul Mescal

"Small Axe" (Amazon Prime Video) –

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Steve McQueen, Tracey Scoffield, David Tanner, Lucy Richer, Rose Garnett

SYNOPSIS: An anthology consisting of five films that tell distinct stories about the lives of West Indian immigrants in London during the late 1960s to mid 1980s.

STARRING: Letitia Wright, John Boyega, Malachi Kirby, Shaun Parkes, Rochenda Sandall, Alex Jennings, Jack Lowden, Micheal Ward, Amarah Jae St. Aubyn.

2020-2021 Golden Globes Awards Timeline

Deadline for submission of Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entry forms – Nov. 30, 2020

Deadline for Television nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young – Dec. 30, 2020

Deadline for receipt of Television nomination ballots by Ernst & Young at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 12, 2021

Deadline for Motion Picture nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 13, 2021

The final screening date for Motion Pictures – Jan. 26, 2021

The final date for Motion Picture press conferences – Jan. 27, 2021

Deadline for receipt of Motion Picture nomination ballots by Ernst & Young at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 30, 2021

Nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards announced at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT – Feb. 3, 2021

announced at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT – Final ballots mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young – Feb. 23, 2021

78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live coast to coast at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on NBC from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California – Feb. 28, 2021

