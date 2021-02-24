Golden Globes Final Predictions: Best TV Movie/Limited Series – ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Checks Mate

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for upcoming awards. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit
THE COLLECTIVE
2021 GOLDEN GLOBE FINAL PREDICTIONS:
BEST TV MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES
UPDATED: Feb. 24, 2021
AWARDS COMMENTARY:
This year’s limited series category is an ambitious field, made up of personal tales like “Small Axe” and “Unorthodox,” an addictive mystery in “The Undoing” and a boundary-pushing, honest relationship tale with “Normal People.” But the compelling performance by Anya Taylor-Joy in “The Queen’s Gambit,” which manages to make chess exciting and one young woman’s personal journey combating her demons even more compelling, is the true frontrunner here.
AND THE PREDICTED WINNER IS:
"The Queen's Gambit" (Netflix)–
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: William Horberg, Allan Scott, Scott Frank
SYNOPSIS: Beth Harmon (played by Anya Taylor-Joy) is an orphan who becomes a chess prodigy, but alcoholism may prevent her from becoming the world champion.
STARRING: Anya Taylor-Joy, Bill Camp, Moses Ingram, Isla Johnston, Christiane Seidel, Rebecca Root, Chloe Pirrie, Akemnji Ndifornyen, Marielle Heller, Harry Melling, Patrick Kennedy, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Marcin Dorociński
RUNNERS UP:
–
"The Undoing" (HBO)
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Celia Costas, Stephen Garrett, Bruna Papandrea, Per Saari, Nicole Kidman, David E. Kelley, Susanne Bier
SYNOPSIS: Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant star as Grace and Jonathan Fraser, a couple whose lives are shattered after a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations.
STARRING: Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, Édgar Ramírez, Noah Jupe, Lily Rabe, Matilda De Angelis, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Edan Alexander, Michael Devine, Donald Sutherland
"Unorthodox" (Netflix)–
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Anna Winger, Henning Kamm
SYNOPSIS: Esty (Shira Haas) lives by the strict rules of the Hasidic community until one day, she breaks away from her arranged marriage and travels to Berlin to find herself.
STARRING: Shira Haas, Amit Rahav, Jeff Wilbusch
"Normal People" (Hulu)–
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Norton, Anna Ferguson, Sally Rooney, Lenny Abrahamson
SYNOPSIS: The tender but complicated relationship of Marianne and Connell from the end of their school days in a. small-town west of Ireland to their undergraduate years at Trinity College.
STARRING: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Paul Mescal
"Small Axe" (Amazon Prime Video)–
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Steve McQueen, Tracey Scoffield, David Tanner, Lucy Richer, Rose Garnett
SYNOPSIS: An anthology consisting of five films that tell distinct stories about the lives of West Indian immigrants in London during the late 1960s to mid 1980s.
STARRING: Letitia Wright, John Boyega, Malachi Kirby, Shaun Parkes, Rochenda Sandall, Alex Jennings, Jack Lowden, Micheal Ward, Amarah Jae St. Aubyn.
2021 Academy Awards Predictions
About the Golden Globes
The Golden Globes Awards, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is held annually with 93 members since 1944. The group recognizes excellence in film and television, across drama and comedy or musical categories. “Mad Men” and “The X-Files” hold the record for most wins as best drama, at three each, while “All in the Family” has won the most awards for best comedy/musical, with four wins. Carol Burnett has the record for most TV nominations, at 13 (she won five), while Alan Alda has the most TV wins, with 6 (out of 12 nominations).