Golden Globes Final Predictions: Best TV Series (Drama) – ‘The Crown’ Is The One to Beat

2021 GOLDEN GLOBE FINAL PREDICTIONS:
BEST TV SERIES (DRAMA)
UPDATED: Feb. 24, 2021
AWARDS COMMENTARY:
Personally, we wouldn’t be mad to see a surprise victory by “Lovecraft Country” here. That show managed to explore the topics of racial injustice and violence, particularly in the Jim Crow era, through the lens of pulp horror — and to amazing results. But alas, the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. didn’t nominate its stars, Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors, leaving us to wonder how committed they are to the HBO series. “The Mandalorian” was an Emmy victor several times over thanks to various craft categories, and “Ratched” comes from the awards bait of Mr. Ryan Murphy. But it likely comes down to two other Netflix dramas: “Ozark” and “The Crown.” “Ozark” boasts a compelling, dark mystery and the power of stars Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner. But my money’s on “The Crown,” which won in 2017 and made headlines in its fourth season thanks to the addition of Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) and Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson). Olivia Colman’s portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II as she copes with family crisis and matching Thatcher’s wits made this an extra memorable cycle. “The Crown” feels like the natural choice.
AND THE PREDICTED WINNER IS:
-
"The Crown" Season 4 (Netflix)–
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Peter Morgan, Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Philip Martin, Suzanne Mackie, Matthew Byam-Shaw, Robert Fox, Tanya Seghatchian, Nina Wolarsky, Allie Goss
SYNOPSIS: The story of the Royal Family, in Season 4 focuses on the time frame between 1979 and 1990 — including the marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, as well as the strained relationship between Queen Elizabeth and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.
STARRING: Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter, Gillian Anderson, Josh O'Connor, Emma Corrin, Marion Bailey, Erin Doherty, Stephen Bozer, Emerald Fennell
-
RUNNERS UP:
–
"Ozark" Season 3 (Netlfix)
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Jason Bateman, Chris Mundy, Bill Dubuque, Mark Williams
SYNOPSIS: Wendy and Marty Byrde convince a drug cartel to spare their lives by allowing them to set up a money laundering operation (eventually through a casino) in the Ozarks.
STARRING: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Janet McTeer, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Tom Pekphrey, Madison Thompson, McKinley Belcher III, Marylouise Burke
"The Mandalorian" Season 2 (Disney Plus)–
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson
SYNOPSIS: A "Star Wars" saga featuring a Mandalorian who tasks himself with saving the one and only Baby Yoda (a.k.a. The Child, a.k.a. Grogu).
STARRING: Pedro Pascal
"Lovecraft Country" Season 1 (HBO)–
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Misha Green, J.J. Abrams, Jordan Peele, Yann Demange, Bill Carraro, Ben Stephenson, Daniel Sackheim
SYNOPSIS: Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) journeys with his childhood friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) on a road trip from Chicago across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father (Michael Kenneth Williams). Their search-and-rescue turns into a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and monstrous creatures that could be ripped from an H.P. Lovecraft paperback.
STARRING: Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors, Aunjanue Ellis, Courtney B. Vance, Wunmi Mosaku, Abbey Lee, Jamie Chung, Jada Harris, Michael K. Williams
"Ratched" Season 1 (Netflix)–
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Aleen Keshishian, Margaret Riley, Jacob Epstein, Michael Douglas, Robert Mitas, Jennifer Salt, Sarah Paulson, Ian Brennan, Tim Minear, Alexis Martin Woodall, Ryan Murphy
SYNOPSIS: Sarah Paulson is Nurse Mildred Ratched, in an origin story of the asylum nurse from "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest."
STARRING: Sarah Paulson, Finn Wittrock, Cynthia Nixon, Jon Jon Briones, Charlie Carver, Judy Davis, Sharon Stone
-
