Golden Globes Final Predictions: Best TV Series (Drama) – ‘The Crown’ Is The One to Beat

2021 GOLDEN GLOBE FINAL PREDICTIONS:

BEST TV SERIES (DRAMA)

UPDATED: Feb. 24, 2021

AWARDS COMMENTARY:

Personally, we wouldn’t be mad to see a surprise victory by “Lovecraft Country” here. That show managed to explore the topics of racial injustice and violence, particularly in the Jim Crow era, through the lens of pulp horror — and to amazing results. But alas, the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. didn’t nominate its stars, Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors, leaving us to wonder how committed they are to the HBO series. “The Mandalorian” was an Emmy victor several times over thanks to various craft categories, and “Ratched” comes from the awards bait of Mr. Ryan Murphy. But it likely comes down to two other Netflix dramas: “Ozark” and “The Crown.” “Ozark” boasts a compelling, dark mystery and the power of stars Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner. But my money’s on “The Crown,” which won in 2017 and made headlines in its fourth season thanks to the addition of Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) and Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson). Olivia Colman’s portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II as she copes with family crisis and matching Thatcher’s wits made this an extra memorable cycle. “The Crown” feels like the natural choice.

“The Crown,” Season 4 Des Willie/Netflix

AND THE PREDICTED WINNER IS :

"The Crown" Season 4 (Netflix) –

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Peter Morgan, Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Philip Martin, Suzanne Mackie, Matthew Byam-Shaw, Robert Fox, Tanya Seghatchian, Nina Wolarsky, Allie Goss

SYNOPSIS: The story of the Royal Family, in Season 4 focuses on the time frame between 1979 and 1990 — including the marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, as well as the strained relationship between Queen Elizabeth and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

STARRING: Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter, Gillian Anderson, Josh O'Connor, Emma Corrin, Marion Bailey, Erin Doherty, Stephen Bozer, Emerald Fennell

