Golden Globes Final Predictions: Best TV Series (Comedy or Musical) – ‘Ted Lasso’ Scores a Goal

2021 GOLDEN GLOBE FINAL PREDICTIONS:

BEST TV SERIES (COMEDY OR MUSICAL)

UPDATED: Feb. 24, 2021

AWARDS COMMENTARY:

Believe. It’s Ted Lasso’s mantra in “Ted Lasso,” and it could be the show’s motto as well. Apple TV Plus got into the awards game last year with “The Morning Show,” and now “Ted Lasso” could score it even more high-profile wins. As the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. prides itself on being first to award buzzy new shows (thanks in part to its place on the calendar), giving “Ted Lasso” the top prize before the Emmys have a chance seems like an obvious play for the org. Of course, standing in its way is “Schitt’s Creek,” which already swept the Emmy Awards in September and has the most nominations of any comedy series this year, with five. But while Globes voters may want to award icons like Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara, they might want to mix things up with the top comedy prize. Meanwhile, Hulu is in the hunt with “The Great,” while HBO Max could also be in the mix with “The Flight Attendant.”

AND THE PREDICTED WINNER IS :

"Ted Lasso" Season 1 (Apple TV Plus) –

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer

SYNOPSIS: American college football coach Ted Lasso relocates to the UK after being recruited to coach the English Premier League's AFC Richmond, despite having no experience.

STARRING: Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, Juno Temple

RUNNERS UP:

"Schitt's Creek" Season 6 (Pop TV) –

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, Fred Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Ben Feigin, Kevin White, David West Read

SYNOPSIS: The once-wealthy Rose family must adjust to life in tiny Schitt's Creek, where they reconnect and start anew.

STARRING: Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy, Emily Hampshire, Chris Elliott

"The Great" Season 1 (Hulu) –

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Tony McNamara, Elle Fanning, Marian Macgowan, Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff, Andrew Spaulding, Josh Kesselman, Ron West, Matt Shakman

SYNOPSIS: A fictional, satirical take on the rise of Catherine the Great.

STARRING: Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Sacha Dhawan, Charity Wakefield, Gwilym Lee, Adam Godley, Douglas Hodge, Belinda Bromilow, Richard Pyros, Bayo Gbadamosi, Sebastian de Souza

"The Flight Attendant" Season 1 (HBO Max)

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Susanna Fogel, Sarah Schechter, Meredith Lavender, Marcie Ulin, Steve Yockey, Kaley Cuoco, Greg Berlanti

SYNOPSIS: A flight attendant (Cuoco) wakes up in a Bangkok hotel room with a dead body and no recollection of what happened.

STARRING: Kaley Cuoco, Michiel Huisman, Zosia Mamet, T.R. Knight, Michelle Gomez, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge, Griffin Matthews, Nolan Gerard Funk, Rosie Perez

"Emily in Paris" Season 1 (Netflix) –

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Darren Star, Andrew Fleming, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns

SYNOPSIS: Collins plays Emily, an American who moves to Paris to work for a marketing firm, and must adjust to life living abroad.

STARRING: Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camile Razat

Deadline for submission of Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entry forms – Nov. 30, 2020

Deadline for Television nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young – Dec. 30, 2020

Deadline for receipt of Television nomination ballots by Ernst & Young at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 12, 2021

Deadline for Motion Picture nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 13, 2021

The final screening date for Motion Pictures – Jan. 26, 2021

The final date for Motion Picture press conferences – Jan. 27, 2021

Deadline for receipt of Motion Picture nomination ballots by Ernst & Young at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 30, 2021

Nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards announced at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT – Feb. 3, 2021

announced at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT – Final ballots mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young – Feb. 23, 2021

78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live coast to coast at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on NBC from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California – Feb. 28, 2021

About the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes Awards, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is held annually with 93 members since 1944. The group recognizes excellence in film and television, across drama and comedy or musical categories. “Mad Men” and “The X-Files” hold the record for most wins as best drama, at three each, while “All in the Family” has won the most awards for best comedy/musical, with four wins. Carol Burnett has the record for most TV nominations, at 13 (she won five), while Alan Alda has the most TV wins, with 6 (out of 12 nominations).