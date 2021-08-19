TV Academy Adds COVID Testing Requirement For All Emmy Attendees

As concerns grow over a rising number of COVID-19 delta variant cases in Los Angeles County, the Television Academy will also require Creative Arts and Primetime Emmy attendees to test negative for the pandemic in addition to showing proof of vaccination.

Separately, the TV Academy also announced that two more categories have been added to the primetime telecast on CBS: Variety sketch series and variety special (live) will now be seen on the CBS show airing Sunday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

In the case of testing, according to the org, “An added requirement for attendees has been issued: In addition to proof of full vaccination with either an FDA- or WHO-authorized vaccine, attendees at all four shows will be required to provide proof of a negative RT-PCR COVID test prior to admission to all Emmy ceremonies.”

The RT-PCR COVID test must be taken within the following timeframes:

For attendees to the Saturday, Sept. 11, Creative Arts ceremony: On or after Thursday, Sept. 9.

For attendees to either of the Sunday, Sept. 12, Creative Arts ceremonies: On or after Friday, Sept. 10.

For attendees to the Sunday, Sept. 19, CBS telecast: On or after Friday, Sept. 17.

The TV Academy previously noted that the Creative Arts and Primetime Emmy ceremonies will be held on the Event Deck at L.A. Live, directly behind the Microsoft Theater. It also clarified that although this is technically “outside,” the show will still take place within a fully air-conditioned tent. The Academy has not yet clarified what that means in terms of mask wearing, but L.A. county currently requires the use of masks inside commercial venues.

As part of that move to the tent, the org also revealed that the guest list, which had already been limited to vaccinated nominees, would further be shrunk to include just four tickets per nominated teams of three or more.

Among other nods to the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, the Television Academy had already canceled Governors Ball events this year. There will not be a red carpet at the Creative Arts shows, and only a limited one (with just a dozen outlets) at the primetime show.

As for the category switcheroo, variety sketch and variety special (live) had originally been slated to be handed out on Sunday, Sept. 12 during the 5 p.m. Creative Arts Emmys — the third of three ceremonies that weekend. That 5 p.m. show still features major categories such as guest actor and actress races, music and lyrics, short form series, TV movie and writing for a variety special.