‘Schitt’s Creek’ Cast to Reunite at Emmys, Among First Round of Confirmed 2021 Presenters

Now that the three Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies have wrapped, attention turns to the big event: Next Sunday’s Primetime Emmys telecast on CBS. The Television Academy and the network are set to reveal specifics on how the show will look later this week, but on Monday announced some of this year’s presenters, including most of last year’s Emmy-winning “Schitt’s Creek” cast.

With comedian and “The Neighborhood” star Cedric the Entertainer as host, this 73rd Emmy Awards will air on Sept. 19 with guest talent featuring Paulina Alexis, Anthony Anderson, Angela Bassett, Kate Beckinsale, Adrien Brody, Stephen Colbert, Jennifer Coolidge, Kaley Cuoco, Lane Factor, Beanie Feldstein, Allyson Felix, America Ferrera, Sterlin Harjo, Devery Jacobs, Ken Jeong, Mindy Kaling, Vanessa Lachey, Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Jessica Long, Annie Murphy and Catherine O’Hara.

Also set to appear: Sarah Paulson, Amy Poehler, Billy Porter, Michaela Jaé (Mj) Rodriguez, Seth Rogen, Tracee Ellis Ross, Hailee Steinfeld, Patrick Stewart, Wilmer Valderrama, Kerry Washington, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai and Bowen Yang. Additional talent joining the show will be announced later this week.

The telecast, which will air live at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus, will take place from a tent on the L.A. Live events deck, next to the Microsoft Theatre. A limited audience of about 600 nominees will attend.

Vaccinations and proof of a negative COVID-19 test are now required for each attendee. As Variety reported last week, audience members will be seated at roundtables, rather than the show’s usual auditorium configuration. By limiting the number of people in the tent, the hope is that members will be able to take off their masks while the cameras are rolling.

The 73rd Emmy Awards is produced by Done+Dusted and Hudlin Entertainment. Ian Stewart, Reginald Hudlin, Byron Phillips and Ashley Edens are executive producers. Hamish Hamilton will serve as director.