‘The Masked Singer,’ ‘The Simpsons,’ ‘Love Death and Robots’ Among Early, Juried Winners for 2021 Emmys

“The Masked Singer,” “The Simpsons” and “Love, Death and Robots” are among early winners for this year’s Emmy Awards, as the Television Academy announced juried category honorees in the fields of animation, costume, interactive programming and motion design.

“Love, Death and Robots” landed four Emmys in the individual achievement in animation category, giving Netflix an early lead in Emmy tallies, with four. “The Simpsons” and “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” also won in the field. Per the academy, “The juried awards bestowed for Individual Achievement in Animation reflect the variety of artistic achievements that contribute to the creation of 2D- and 3D-animated content and the talented artists who drive animation excellence.”

Meanwhile, the outstanding costumes for a variety, nonfiction or reality program category, which had just one winner in recent years (last year going to “The Masked Singer,” has moved back to being a juried award. “In this year’s Emmys competition, variety, nonfiction and reality returns to a juried award to recognize excellence in a category that has grown to include so many genres,” said Luke Reichle, costume design and supervision governor.

“The Masked Singer” won the category again this year, but was joined by IFC’s “Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Spectacular” and Disney Plus’ “Black is King.”

“All three winning shows are superb examples of the art of costume design and supervision, showing great creativity in the conception and execution of each unique vision,” said governor Laura Guzik.

For innovation in interactive programming, the award went to just one show: Apple TV Plus’ “For All Mankind,” and specifically, its interactive experience “For All Mankind: Time Capsule.”

“The excellent work in ‘For All Mankind’ showcases the power of an interactive and immersive story to provide a unique, one-of-a-kind experience for the audience,” said interactive media governor Lori Schwartz. Added governor Chris Thomes: “This creative team embraced new technology that will inspire better and even higher-quality use of AR storytelling in the future.”

Apple TV Plus also won in outstanding motion design, for “Calls.” “The work of this motion design team was innovative and original and truly carried the narrative like nothing we had ever seen,” said Greg Kupiec, motion and title design governor. “This Emmy-winning work encourages others to continue raising the standard of motion design and to bring awareness of the art and significance of motion design in creating television excellence,” added governor Lauraine Gibbons.

Unlike the rest of the Emmy Awards, there are no nominees in these juried categories. Instead, peer groups in these fields — animation, costume design, interactive programming and motion design — bring together a panel of professions to screen juried category entrants. There’s then the possibility of one, more than one or no entry winning an Emmy. The one-step evaluation and voting procedure includes deliberations, open discussions of each entrant’s work and a thorough review of its merits.

Juried awards will be presented at the 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which take place on the events deck at L.A. Live on Saturday, Sept. 11 ay 5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. An edited version of this year’s Creative Arts show airs Saturday, Sept. 18, at 8 p.m. ET on FXX.

Here are this year’s juried Emmy Awards winners:

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation

“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” • Plague of Madness • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios

David Krentz, Storyboard Artist

“Love, Death and Robots” • Ice • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix

Robert Valley, Production Designer

“Love, Death and Robots” • Ice • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix

Patricio Betteo, Background Artist

“Love, Death and Robots” • All Through the House • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix

Dan Gill, Stop Motion Animator

“Love, Death and Robots” • Automated Customer Service • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix

Laurent Nicolas, Character Designer

“The Simpsons” • Wad Goals • Fox • A Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation

Nik Ranieri, Lead Character Layout Artist

Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

“Black Is King” • Disney Plus • Walt Disney Studios

Zerina Akers, Costume Designer

Timothy White, Costume Supervisor

“The Masked Singer” • Super 8 – The Plot Chickens! Part 2 • Fox • Fox Alternative Entertainment

Marina Toybina, Costume Designer

Grainne O’Sullivan, Costume Supervisor

Gabrielle Letamendi, Assistant Costume Designer

Lucia Maldonado, Assistant Costume Designer

“Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Spectacular” • IFC • The Riddle Entertainment Group, Emerald Street, Get Lifted and RadicalMedia

Ariyela Wald-Cohain, Costume Designer

Patty Malkin, Costume Supervisor

Erica Schwartz, Assistant Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming

“For All Mankind: Time Capsule” • Apple TV Plus • Apple / Tall Ship Productions

Apple

Tall Ship Productions

Outstanding Motion Design

“Calls” • Apple TV Plus • Apple / Studiocanal / Bad Hombre Productions in association with CANAL+

Alexie Tylevich, Creative Director

Ethan Stickley, Designer/Animator

Scott Ulrich, Animator

Daisuke Goto, Animator

Chi Hong, Animator

James Connelly, Editor