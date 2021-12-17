2022 Primetime Emmys Awards Season Calendar

The Television Academy has officially shared its 2022 Emmy calendar, and not a lot has changed from last year. Emmy nominations will be announced on Tuesday, July 12 — which is the same time they were announced this past year — and there’s no word yet on an exact date for the Creative Arts Emmy ceremonies and Primetime Emmys event in September.

NBC has the rights to the Emmy telecast this year, as part of the four-wheel system, which means it’s likely that the ceremony will be held on a Monday. That’s because NBC airs NFL Sunday Night Football — and the last time the network broadcast the Emmys, in 2018, it was moved to Monday for that exact reason.

The Television Academy has not yet announced any category or rule changes for 2022; most recently, it partnered with the New York-based National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences to announce a realignment of some series eligibility — moving to more genre, rather than daypart, distinctions.

The eligibility period for the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will be programs that aired between June 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022 — with the usual “hanging episodes” rules in effect for any series that has a season that straddles two different eligibility periods.

Here is the Primetime Emmys calendar for the 2022 awards season, subject, as always, to change:

February

February 10: Online entry process begins

March

March 31: Deadline to apply for membership to guarantee voting eligibility for both rounds of the 74th Emmy competition and to secure member entry fee discount. This date also applies to former members. Application must be completed and paid in order to qualify.

April

April 7: Deadline for current voting members to apply for hyphenate voting status and for Associate members to apply to upgrade to Active voting membership.

May

May 12, 6 p.m.: Entry deadline for ALL entries that were originally presented 6 p.m. – 2 a.m., June 1, 2021 – May 31, 2022 or content that identifies as Primetime programming by virtue of genre (including hanging episodes)

May 12, 6 p.m.: Upload deadline for all entry materials

June

June 16: Nominations-round voting begins

June 27, 10 p.m.: Nominations-round voting ends

July

Tuesday, July 12: Nominations announced

July 26: Deadline for errors and omissions to the nominations

August

August 12 : Final-round videos available for viewing

August 18: Final-round voting begins

August 29, 10 p.m.: Final-round voting ends

September

September TBD : 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards presentations

September TBD : 74th Emmy Awards and NBC Telecast