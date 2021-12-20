Emmy Rule Changes: Dramas and Comedies Will No Longer Be Determined By Hour or Half-Hour Length

The Television Academy today announced rules changes for the 74th Emmy Awards competition, including eliminating the program time length for comedy and drama series.

The rule change: Categorization based on program length for a comedy or drama series has been eliminated. Episode length will no longer dictate submission categories. Instead, producers will now determine category submission with the stipulation that the Television Academy’s Industry Panel reserves the right to review the producer’s preference. Comedy and drama series are defined as programs with multiple episodes (minimum of six) in which the content is primarily comedic for comedy series entries or primarily dramatic for dramatic series entries. In addition, the ongoing theme, storyline and main characters are presented under the same title and have continuity of production supervision. The exception is programming under 20 minutes, which must be submitted in short-form categories.

“This year our Awards Committee has worked with industry colleagues to further define program eligibility for the Emmy competition,” said Frank Scherma, Chairman and CEO for the Television Academy. “We’ve made great strides in differentiating what is eligible for our respective competitions, in concert with ongoing changes in content development and distribution.”

Since 2015, the Academy had ruled that all hour-long series would be submitted as drama, and half-hour shows would be directed to comedy. Series producers and networks were allowed to petition the org to switch categories in case their hour-long was more comedic or their half-hour was more dramatic. The question of category eligibility has loomed over the Academy for years, particularly as hour-long shows such as “Ally McBeal” and “Desperate Housewives” began entering (and in some cases, winning) the comedy race.

The compromise appeared to work for a period of time, but as the streaming age takes hold — where episodic length doesn’t matter anymore, and as a matter of fact, can vary episode-to-episode with some series, it apparently made sense to return to a system where a comedy and drama “smell test” ultimately determines where a show will compete.

Meanwhile, as previously announced, the Academy has redefined the definition of theatrical motion pictures, ruling that any film placed on the viewing platform for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will be deemed a theatrical motion picture and thus ineligible for the Emmy competition.

The Academy also announced changes in the stunts and voice-over categories and expanded entry eligibility for various professionals working on reality programming, animation and special visual effects.

A list of awards changes for the 74th Emmy Awards can be found at Emmys.com/rules/changes.

MORE TO COME