Emma Corrin Thanks Princess Diana After Winning Golden Globe for TV Drama Actress

Emma Corrin has snagged her first major awards acclaim right out of the gate, winning the drama series actress statue at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Netflix’s “The Crown.”

Corrin joined Season 4 of the streaming royal family period piece to capture Diana in her early teenage years, meeting and being courted by Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), through her transition into the People’s Princess and their rocky marriage.

Corrin was beaming as she accepted the award, saying: “Thank you, thank you so much. Thank you so much to the HFPA for this incredible honor. What!”

Among those on Corrin’s list of thank yous was her co-star O’Connor, who she called her “Prince Charming.”

“Thank you to my Prince Charming, Josh [O’Connor], I could not have done this without you,” Corrin said. “Thank you for making every single day by my side a complete joy.”

O’Connor is also nominated for a Golden Globe for best actor in a TV drama series for his performance in “The Crown.”

Corrin also paid tribute to Diana during her acceptance speech, detailing the impact she has had on her life and career.

“And most of all, thank you so much to Diana,” Corrin said. “You have taught me compassion and empathy beyond any measure that I could ever imagine. On behalf of everyone who remembers you so fondly and passionately in our hearts, thank you.”

Corrin was nominated alongside her “The Crown” co-star (and the category’s incumbent winner) Olivia Colman, as well as “Killing Eve’s” Jodie Comer, “Ozark’s” Laura Linney and “Ratched’s” Sarah Paulson.