Zac Efron, ‘Jeopardy: The Greatest of All Time,’ ‘This Old House’ Among Daytime Emmy Fiction and Lifestyle 2021 Winners

Zac Efron, Karrueche Tran, Andy Serkis, “This Old House” and “Jeopardy: The Greatest of All Time” were among the winners on Sunday night as the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced its remaining crop of Daytime Emmys winners, in the “fiction and lifestyle” fields. The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards for children’s and animation categories were announced on Saturday, while other major awards were revealed via the Daytime Emmys telecast on CBS last month.

Efron won daytime program host for his Netflix series “Down to Earth with Zac Efron,” while “This Old House” was named best instructional and how-to program, Food Network’s “Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro” was named outstanding culinary series. Tran won for lead actress in a daytime fiction program, for “The Bay.” Serkis won as guest performer in a daytime fiction program, for Netflix’s “The Letter for the King.”

In the evening’s one tie, IFC’s “2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards” and ABC’s “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time,” both won for outstanding writing team for a daytime non-fiction special.

The fiction and lifestyle Daytime Emmy winners were announced via NATAS’ Emmy OTT platform, featuring more than 30 categories. Loni Love hosted the livestream, with presenters including boxing world champion and TV personality Laila Ali, Francisco Hernández Cáceres (“Un Nuevo Dia”), Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs (“A House Divided”) and Jodi Long (above, who won the performance by a supporting actress in a daytime fiction program Daytime Emmy for “Dash & Lily”).

Here are Sunday’s fiction and lifestyle winners:

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Doomsday (Vimeo)

Finding Love in Quarantine (Pure Flix Digital)

The Girl In Apartment 15 (Amazon Prime Video) ** WINNER

Rekindling Christmas (Amazon Prime Video)

Take My Heart (YouTube.com)

OUTSTANDING YOUNG ADULT SERIES

Alexa & Katie (Netflix)

Dash & Lily (Netflix)

The Hardy Boys (Hulu)

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

Trinkets (Netflix) ** WINNER

OUTSTANDING CULINARY SERIES

Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro (Food Network) ** WINNER

Lidia’s Kitchen (PBS)

Lucky Chow (PBS)

Mise En Place (Eater)

Pati’s Mexican Table (PBS)

tasteMAKERS (PBS)

Trisha’s Southern Kitchen (Food Network)

OUTSTANDING LIFESTYLE SERIES

George to the Rescue (NBC) ** WINNER

Home Made Simple with Laila Ali (OWN)

Legacy List with Matt Paxton (PBS)

Open House (NBC)

Skin Decision: Before and After (Netflix)

Small Business Revolution (Hulu)

OUTSTANDING TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM

Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Netflix)

Long Way Up (Apple TV Plus)

Real Rail Adventures: Swiss International Hubs (PBS)

Samantha Brown’s Places To Love (PBS)

Tiny Creatures (Netflix) ** WINNER

OUTSTANDING INSTRUCTIONAL AND HOW-TO PROGRAM

Ask This Old House (PBS)

Dream Home Makeover (Netflix)

Get Organized with The Home Edit (Netflix)

I Like To Make Stuff (YouTube.com)

This Old House (PBS) ** WINNER

OUTSTANDING ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM

The American Athlete (Syndicated)

Articulate with Jim Cotter (PBS)

Behind the FX (Netflix) ** WINNER

Broadway Master Class (Broadway on Demand)

Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter (SundanceTV)

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM IN SPANISH

Café CNN (CNN en Español)

Despierta America (Univision)

Destinos (CNN en Español)

El Gordo y la Flaca (Univision)

Nuestro Mundo (CNN en Español)

Un Nuevo Dia (Telemundo)

Pan Y Circo (Amazon Prime Video) ** WINNER

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

9 Months with Courteney Cox (Facebook Watch)

Booktube (YouTube Originals)

Fundamental. Gender Justice. No Exceptions. (YouTube Originals)

Prideland (PBS) ** WINNER

Self-Evident (PBS)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTRESS IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Sarah Joy Brown, as Laurie Smith, “Studio City” (Amazon Prime Video)

Midori Francis, as Lily, “Dash & Lily” (Netflix)

Jade Harlow, as Lianna Ramos, “The Bay” (Popstar! TV)

Sharon Lawrence, as Miranda Cryer, “The Gaze” (Facebook Watch, YouTube)

Karrueche Tran, as Vivian Johnson-Garrett, “The Bay” (Popstar! TV) ** WINNER

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTOR IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Kristos Andrews, as Pete Garrett, “The Bay” (Popstar! TV) ** WINNER

Gjis Blom, as Prince Viridian, “The Letter for the King” (Netflix)

Lawrence-Hilton Jacobs, as Cameran Sanders, “A House Divided” (UMC (ALLBLK))

Sean Kanan, as Sam Stevens / Dr Pierce Hartley, “Studio City” (Amazon Prime Video)

Mark Christopher Lawrence, as Hector, “$tack$” (YouTube.com)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Carolyn Hennesy, as Gloria Winton, “Studio City” (Amazon Prime Video)

Alicia Leigh-Willis, as Avery Garrett, “The Bay” (Popstar! TV)

Jodi Long, as Mrs. Basil E, “Dash & Lily” (Netflix) ** WINNER

Tiffani Thiessen, as Lori Mendoza, “Alexa & Katie” (Netflix)

Jacklyn Zeman, as Sofia Madison, “The Bay” (Popstar! TV)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Neil Crone, as Mr. Leopold, “Endlings” (Hulu)

Cheyenne Jackson, as Caleb Covington, “Julie and the Phantoms” (Netflix)

Mike Manning, as Caleb McKinnon, “The Bay” (Popstar! TV) ** WINNER

Eric Nelsen, as Daniel Garrett, “The Bay” (Popstar! TV)

Tristan Rogers, as Daniel DOC Smith, “Studio City” (Amazon Prime Video)

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Isaac Arellanes, as Ruben Reyna, “Ghostwriter ” (Apple TV Plus)

Arista Arhin, as Sam, “Lockdown” (YouTube.com)

Bianca D’Ambrosio, as Frankie Sanders, “The Bay” (Popstar! TV)

Chiara D’Ambrosio, as Regan Sanders, “The Bay” (Popstar! TV) ** WINNER

Madison Reyes, as Julie, “Julie and the Phantoms” (Netflix)

Amir Wilson, as Tiuri, “The Letter for the King” (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROGRAM HOST

Carly Ciarrocchi, Charlie Engelman, “Weird But True” (National Geographic Kids)

Jeff Corwin, “Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin” (Syndicated)

Zac Efron, “Down to Earth with Zac Efron” (Netflix) ** WINNER

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Erica Hill, Van Jones, “CNN/Sesame Street Town Halls” (CNN)

Brandon McMillan, “Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan” (CBS)

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Wanda Sykes, as Noah’s Mom, “Noah’s Arc: The ‘Rona Chronicles” (YouTube.com)

Anna Maria Horsford, as Jolene Hernandez, “Studio City” (Amazon Prime Video)

A Martinez, as Nardo Ramos, “The Bay” (Popstar! TV)

Ronn Moss, as Ronn Moss, “Studio City” (Amazon Prime Video)

Andy Serkis, as Mayor of Mistrinaut, “The Letter for the King” (Netflix) ** WINNER

Randy Wayne, as Matthew Johnson, “The Bay” (Popstar! TV)

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME TALENT IN A SPANISH LANGUAGE PROGRAM

Guillermo Arduino, “Encuentro” (CNN en Español)

Francisco Cáceres, “Un Nuevo Dia” (Telemundo)

Nicole Suarez, “Un Nuevo Dia” (Telemundo)

Diego Luna, “Pan Y Circo” (Amazon Prime Video) ** WINNER

Alejandro Rodriguez, “Suelta la sopa” (Telemundo)

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

The Bay (Popstar! TV)

Dash & Lily (Netflix) ** WINNER

Ghostwriter (Apple TV Plus)

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

Stuck With You (UMC)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Netflix)

Dash & Lily (Netflix)

Ghostwriter (Apple TV Plus)

The Letter for the King (Netflix) ** WINNER

Trinkets (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

Creators for Change on Girls’ Education with Michelle Obama (YouTube Originals)

Eater’s Guide to the World (Hulu)

Fundamental. Gender Justice. No Exceptions. (YouTube Originals)

I Am Patrick (CBN)

Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan (CBS)

Saluting Everyday Heroes (Popstar! TV) ** WINNER

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION SERIES

The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation (CBS)

Life 2.0 (SYNDICATED)

Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan (CBS)

This Old House (PBS)

Rock the Park (SYNDICATED)

Xploration Outer Space (SYNDICATED) ** WINNER

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION SPECIAL

94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day (NBC)

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards (IFC) ** WINNER (TIE)

I Am Patrick (CBN)

Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time (ABC) ** WINNER (TIE)

Tournament of Roses Parade (NBC)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day (NBC)

American Music Spotlight (The Circle) ** WINNER

CBS This Morning (CBS)

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)

Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space (Discovery and Science Channel)

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

Dash & Lily (Netflix)

Ghostwriter (Apple TV Plus)

The Letter for the King (Netflix)

Tiny Creatures (Netflix) ** WINNER

OUTSTANDING SINGLE CAMERA EDITING

The At Home Pasta Series (YouTube.com)

Eater’s Guide to the World (Hulu)

Giada at Home 2.0 (Food Network)

The Letter for the King (Netflix) ** WINNER

Rock the Park (SYNDICATED)

Trinkets (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)

The Good Road (PBS)

Helpsters (Apple TV Plus) ** WINNER

Long Way Up (Apple TV Plus)

Pan Y Circo (Amazon Prime Video)

Sesame Street (HBO)

Trisha’s Southern Kitchen (Food Network)

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND EDITING

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

Life 2.0 (SYNDICATED)

Long Way Up (Apple TV Plus)

The New Legends of Monkey (Netflix) ** WINNER

Xploration Outer Space (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN FOR A LIVE-ACTION DAYTIME PROGRAM

Dear Class of 2020 (YouTube Originals) ** WINNER

Dino Dana The Movie (Amazon Prime Video)

The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)

Mo Willems and the Storytime All-Stars Present: Don’t Let the Pigeon Do Storytime! (HBO Max)

The Talk (CBS)

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL EFFECTS COSTUMES, MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Aliens Stole My Body (Universal All Access) ** WINNER

All That (Nickelodeon)

The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)

The Healing Powers of Dude (Netflix)

The Letter for the King (Netflix)

Sesame Street (HBO)

The Daytime Emmy Awards are presented to individuals and programs broadcast between 2 a.m. and 6 p.m., as well as certain categories of digital and syndicated programming of similar content. More than 3,000 submissions, as premiered in calendar year 2020, were received by NATAS and judged by a pool of more than 1,000 TV industry professionals.

Among the big winners on the CBS telecast, which was hosted by Sheryl Underwood and aired on June 25: “Kelly Clarkson Show” won for best entertainment talk show, while Kelly Clarkson won for entertainment talk host. “General Hospital” was named top daytime drama, as well as lead drama actor (Maurice Benard), supporting actor (Max Gail), directing team for a drama, technical team for a drama and casting for a drama. Meanwhile, “Jeopardy!” once again picked up award for best game show, while the late Alex Trebek won another Emmy for game show host.

The live-streams of the July 17 and 18 Daytime Emmy ceremonies are available to watch on the web at Watch.TheEmmys.TV and via the Emmy apps for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV, Samsung Smart TV and Roku.

The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards is produced by NATAS with Adam Sharp and Steve Ulrich, executive producers; Lisa Armstrong, senior producer; Rachel Schwartz, writer and manager, Daytime Awards Administration and Brent Stanton, executive director, Daytime Awards Administration. Both the children’s/animation and fiction/lifestyle ceremonies will be directed and co-executive produced by David Parks of Viewfinder.