‘The Boys,’ ‘Soul,’ ‘Palm Springs’ Top Inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards Winners List

“The Boys,” “Soul” and “Palm Springs” emerged as the big winners from the inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards.

Amazon Prime Video’s superhero-vigilante drama “The Boys” nabbed the most wins of any title, with four: superhero series, actor in a superhero series for Antony Starr, actress in a superhero series for Aya Cash and villain in a series, again for Starr. Both “Palm Springs,” the Hulu/Neon film starring Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti and J.K. Simmons, and the animated Disney Plus feature “Soul” each took home three trophies. “Palm Springs” picked up earned the science fiction/fantasy movie award, as well as the actor and actress awards in that genre category for Samberg and Milioti, respectively. “Soul” earned the animated movie award and both the voice actor and actress awards for Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, respectively.

When it came to studios and networks, Netflix led the pack with five overall wins: action movie (“Da 5 Bloods”), actor in an action movie (Delroy Lindo in “Da 5 Bloods”), animated series (“BoJack Horseman”), voice actor in an animated series (Will Arnett in “BoJack Horseman”) and superhero movie (“The Old Guard”). Amazon, Disney Plus and Universal all tied for second-most wins, with four each.

The Critics Choice Assn. also handed out a legacy award for the “Star Trek” franchise, which was accepted by Patrick Stewart and Sonequa Martin-Green during the broadcast of the event on the CW. Stewart also took home the actor in a science fiction/fantasy series award. Kevin Smith and Dani Fernandez hosted the event special, which was produced by Bob Bain Productions.

The Critics Choice Super Awards was produced remotely under COVID-safe protocols, designed to honor the most popular genres and their talent across screens both big and small. See below for the full list of winners:

BEST ACTION MOVIE

“Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Delroy Lindo – “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Betty Gilpin – “The Hunt” (Universal)

BEST ANIMATED MOVIE

“Soul” (Disney Plus)

BEST VOICE ACTOR IN AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Jamie Foxx – “Soul” (Disney Plus)

BEST VOICE ACTRESS IN AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Tina Fey – “Soul” (Disney Plus)

BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE*

“The Old Guard” (Netflix)

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*

Ewan McGregor – “Birds of Prey” (Warner Bros.)

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*

Margot Robbie – “Birds of Prey” (Warner Bros.)

BEST HORROR MOVIE

“The Invisible Man” (Universal)

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE

Vince Vaughn – “Freaky” (Universal)

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE

Elisabeth Moss – “The Invisible Man” (Universal)

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

“Palm Springs” (Hulu and Neon)

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Andy Samberg – “Palm Springs” (Hulu and Neon)

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Cristin Milioti – “Palm Springs” (Hulu and Neon)

BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE

Jim Carrey – “Sonic The Hedgehog” (Paramount)

BEST ACTION SERIES

“Vikings” (History)

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES

Daveed Diggs – “Snowpiercer” (TNT)

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES

Angela Bassett – “9-1-1” (Fox)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

“BoJack Horseman” (Netflix)

BEST VOICE ACTOR IN AN ANIMATED SERIES

Will Arnett – “BoJack Horseman” (Netflix)

BEST VOICE ACTRESS IN AN ANIMATED SERIES

Kaley Cuoco – “Harley Quinn” (HBO Max)

BEST SUPERHERO SERIES*

“The Boys” (Amazon)

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES*

Antony Starr – “The Boys” (Amazon)

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES*

Aya Cash – “The Boys” (Amazon)

BEST HORROR SERIES

“Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES

Jensen Ackles – “Supernatural” (The CW)

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES

Jurnee Smollett – “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES

“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES

Patrick Stewart – “Star Trek: Picard” (CBS All Access)

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES

Natasia Demetriou – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES

Antony Starr – “The Boys” (Amazon)

* Superhero categories also include Comic Book and Video Game Inspired Series