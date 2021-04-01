CBS Strikes Two-Year Deal With NATAS to Broadcast the Daytime Emmy Awards in 2021 and 2022

The Daytime Emmy Awards will be broadcast on CBS in 2021 and 2022, as the Eye network struck a two-year deal with the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS).

That means this year, CBS has both the Daytime and Primetime Emmys — the first time in more than a decade that one network will broadcast both ceremonies. The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will air first, on Friday, June 25 at 8 p.m., while the 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will follow on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Both ceremonies will also stream on Paramount Plus.

The plan for the Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony as of December 2020 was to deliver a virtual event in compliance with health and safety guidelines amid the still ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (This was also the plan for the Sports Emmy Awards, the News and Documentary Emmys and the Technology and Engineering Emmys.) NATAS president and CEO Adam Sharp said keeping things virtual this year would allow the organization to be “best-positioned to return to a full, on-time, traditional schedule of in-person ceremonies in 2022.”

NATAS has revealed that this year’s Daytime Emmy submissions topped more than 3,100. Television industry professionals will judge the submissions to determine the nominees and eventual winners, presenting awards to programs broadcast between 2 a.m. and 6 p.m., in addition to all children’s television programming and a number of streaming and syndicated content categories.

The ceremony will be produced by NATAS and Associated Television International (ATI). Sharp and Steve Ulrich are executive producers from NATAS, while David McKenzie is executive producer and director from ATI.

While the last time one network aired both the Daytime and Primetime Emmy ceremonies was in 2008, when they aired on ABC, CBS also previously aired both ceremonies in 2005. This year marks the 15th time CBS will air the Daytime Emmy Awards, which is a record for a broadcaster.

CBS brought back the Daytime Emmys to the network last year, the show’s return to TV for the first time in five years, and its first time on broadcast in nine. The telecast then moved to cable in 2012 and 2013 (HLN) and was last seen on TV in 2015, via Pop TV. After that, it was been relegated to online, via YouTube, Facebook and KNEKT-TV streams.

The CBS broadcast averaged 3.1 million total viewers and a 0.3 rating among adults 18-49. Then-“The Talk” hosts Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond hosted the virtual telecast on June 26, 2020.