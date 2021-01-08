Netflix and HBO Lead 36th Annual Artios Awards Nominations

Netflix and HBO have emerged with the most nominations for television, theater and short form series at the 36th Annual Artios Awards, which were announced by the Casting Society of America (CSA) on Friday.

Streaming giant Netflix led with 12 nominations overall, and HBO followed with eight, while Hulu received six and Amazon Prime Video received four. Several casting directors such as Alexa L. Fogel (“The Politician,” “The Outsider,” “Ozark,” “Pose”), David Rubin (“Big Little Lies,” “Little Fires Everywhere”), Victoria Thomas (“The Morning Show,” “Insecure,” “Watchmen,” “A Black Lady Sketch Show”) and Robert J. Ulrich (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” “The Boys”) landed multiple nominations for their work across shows.

The CSA previously announced the three honorees for the 2021 event, with the Actors Fund receiving the Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award and the Hoyt Bowers Award going to Robi Reed and Tara Rubin, the first time two casting directors will be honored for this award. The feature films submission opened January 6 and nominations will be announced in March.

The Artios Awards honor the contribution of casting directors in more than 20 categories across film, television, theater and short form projects. Nominees and winners are voted on by members in good standing of the CSA.

Full list of nominations are below:

Television Pilot And First Season – Comedy

“The Great” – Rose Wicksteed

“Modern Love”– Laura Rosenthal, Maribeth Fox, Jodi Angstreich

“Never Have I Ever” – Brett Greenstein, Collin Daniel, Danny Dunitz (Associate)

“The Politician” – Alexa L. Fogel, Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate), Alison Goodman (Associate)

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” – Robert J. Ulrich, Eric Dawson, Carol Kritzer, Alex Newman, Coreen Mayrs (Location Casting), Heike Brandstatter (Location Casting), Erinn Lally (Location Casting), Annalese Tilling (Location Casting)

Television Pilot And First Season – Drama

“The Boys” – Robert J. Ulrich, Eric Dawson, Carol Kritzer, Alex Newman, Jenny Lewis (Location Casting), Sara Kay (Location Casting)

“Euphoria “– Mary Vernieu, Jessica Kelly, Jennifer Venditti, Bret Howe (Associate)

“The Mandalorian”– Sarah Finn, Jason Stamey (Associate)

“The Morning Show”– Victoria Thomas

“The Outsider” – Alexa L. Fogel, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate)

Television Series Comedy

“Better Things” – Felicia Fasano, Katie Lantz (Associate)

“Dead To Me” – Sherry Thomas, Russell Scott, Sharon Bialy, Alyssa Morris (Associate)

“Insecure” – Victoria Thomas

“The Marvelous Mrs Maisel” – Cindy Tolan, Anne Davison (Associate)

“What We Do In The Shadows” – Gayle Keller, Jenny Lewis (Location Casting), Sara Kay (Location Casting)

Television Series – Drama

“Big Little Lies” – David Rubin, Andrea Bunker (Associate)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” – Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Russell Scott, Robin D. Cook (Location Casting), Stacia Kimler (Associate), Jonathan Oliveira (Associate)

“Ozark” – Alexa L. Fogel, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate)

“Pose” – Alexa L. Fogel, Elizabeth Berra (Associate)

“Succession” – Avy Kaufman

Limited Series

“Little Fires Everywhere” – David Rubin

“Mrs. America” – Carmen Cuba, Robin D. Cook (Location Casting), Charley Medigovich (Associate), Jonathan Oliveira (Associate)

“Normal People” – Louise Kiely

“Unbelievable” – Laura Rosenthal, Jodi Angstreich, Kate Caldwell, Melissa Kostenbauder, Kim Guzman (Associate), Anthony Kraus (Associate)

“Watchmen” – Victoria Thomas, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting)

Film, Non-Theatrical Release

“Bad Education” – Ellen Lewis, Kate Sprance

“In The Shadow Of The Moon” – Ellen Chenoweth, John Buchan (Location Casting), Jason Knight (Location Casting), Susanne Scheel (Associate), Morgyn Johnston (Associate)

“Patsy & Loretta” – Susan Edelman, Mark Fincannon (Location Casting), Elizabeth Gauntt (Associate)

“To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” – Tamara-Lee Notcutt, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting)

“Troop Zero” – Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham, Lisa Mae Fincannon (Location Casting), Kimberly Wistedt (Associate)

Live Television Performance, Variety Or Sketch Comedy

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” – Victoria Thomas

“Drunk History” – Melissa Delizia

“John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch” – Jim Carnahan, Carrie Gardner, Jillian Cimini

“Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: All In The Family And Good Times” – Marc Hirschfeld, Geralyn Flood

Children’s Pilot And Series (Live Action)

“All That” – Nickole Doro, Shayna Sherwood

“The Babysitter’s Club” – Amber Horn, Danielle Aufiero, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting)

“Bunk’d” – Howard Meltzer, Biz Urban (Associate)

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” – Julie Ashton

“Young Dylan” – Kim Coleman

Television Animation

“Big Mouth” – Julie Ashton

“Bob’s Burgers” – Julie Ashton

“Central Park” – Julie Ashton

“Harley Quinn” – Robert Mcgee, Ruth Lambert

“Rick & Morty” – Robert Mcgee, Ruth Lambert

Reality Series

“Born This Way” – Megan Sleeper, Sasha Alpert

“Nailed It!” – Samantha Hanks, Shannon Mccarty, Heather Allyn

“Queer Eye” – Danielle Gervais, Beyhan Oguz, Pamela Vallarelli,

“Ally Capriotti Grant” (Location Casting)

“Rupaul’s Drag Race” – Goloka Bolte, Ethan Petersen

“Top Chef” – Samantha Hanks

Short Film

“-Ship: A Visual Poem” – Kate Geller

“Beefcakes” – Nicole Arbusto

“Cap” – Daniel Cabeza

“Netuser” – Stephanie Klapper

“No More Wings” – Heather Basten

“Shadows” – Daryl Eisenberg, Ally Beans

Short Form Series

“#Freerayshawn” – Jessica Kelly, Mary Vernieu, Brent Caballero (Location Casting)

“Dead Girls Detective Agency” – Arlie Day

“Girls Room” – Jennifer Presser, Caitlin Well

“Most Dangerous Game” – Mary Vernieu, Raylin Sabo, Stephanie Gorin (Location Casting)

“The Stranger” – Junie Lowry Johnson, Libby Goldstein, Josh Ropiequet (Associate)

New York Broadway Theatre – Play

“Grand Horizons” – Will Cantler, Karyn Casl

“The Great Society” – Daniel Swee

“The Inheritance (Parts 1 & 2)” – Jordan Thaler, Heidi Griffiths, Rebecca Feldman (Associate)

“Slave Play” – Taylor Williams

“The Sound Inside “– Will Cantler, Karyn Casl

New York Broadway Theatre – Musical

“Jagged Little Pill” – Stephen Kopel

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical” – Jim Carnahan, Stephen Kopel

“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” – Patrick Goodwin, Bernard Telsey, Lauren Harris (Associate)

“New York Broadway Theatre” – Revival, Play

“A Soldier’s Play” – Jim Carnahan

“Betrayal” – Jim Carnahan, Alexandre Bleau

“The Rose Tattoo” – Jim Carnahan, Carrie Gardner

New York Theatre – Play

“All The Natalie Portmans” – Will Cantler, Destiny Lilly

“Anatomy Of A Suicide” – Karyn Casl

“Dracula” – Karyn Casl

“Macbeth” – Karyn Casl, Destiny Lilly

“The Young Man From Atlanta” – David Caparelliotis

New York Theatre – Musical

“Bob And Carol And Ted And Alice” – Rachel Hoffman

“Cyrano” – Patrick Goodwin

“Little Shop Of Horrors” – Jim Carnahan

“The Secret Life Of Bees” – Patrick Goodwin

“Sing Street” – Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam

Regional Theatre – Play

“A Human Being, Of A Sort” – Karyn Casl, Destiny Lilly

“A Raisin In The Sun” – Karyn Casl, Destiny Lilly

“Ghosts” – Karyn Casl

“Harry Potter And The Cursed Child” – Jim Carnahan, Alexandre Bleau

“Master Harold”…And The Boys – Tara Rubin

Regional Theatre – Musical

“Fly” – Patrick Goodwin

“Gun & Powder” – Tara Rubin, Kevin Metzger-Timson (Associate)

“In The Heights” – Chad Eric Murnane

“Into The Woods” – Stephanie Klapper

“Once On This Island” – Stephanie Klapper

“Six” – Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam

Los Angeles Theatre

“A Play Is A Poem” – Will Cantler, Karyn Casl, Destiny Lilly (Associate)

“Good Boys” – Tiffany Little Canfield, Ryan Bernard Tymensky

“Key Largo” – Jeff Greenberg

“Little Shop Of Horrors” – Ryan Bernard Tymensky

“Witch “– Phyllis Schuringa

Special Theatrical Performance

“The 24 Hour Plays Broadway Gala” – Stephanie Klapper

“Into The Woods” – Chad Eric Murnane

“Kinky Boots” – Patrick Goodwin

“Mack & Mabel” – Mark Brandon

“Pride Plays” – James Calleri, Erica Jensen, Paul Davis

Theatre Tours

“The Band’s Visit” – Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam

“Frozen” – Rachel Hoffman, Laura Wade

“Mean Girls” – Bethany Knox

“Once On This Island” – Craig Burns

“Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” – Tara Rubin, Felicia Rudolph