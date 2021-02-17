‘Normal People,’ ‘I May Destroy You,’ ‘Small Axe,’ ‘Quiz,’ Lead U.K.’s BPG Awards Nominations

BBC dramas “Normal People,” “I May Destroy You,” and “Small Axe” and ITV dramas “Quiz” and “Des” lead the nominations at the 47th edition of the U.K.’s Broadcasting Press Guild (BPG) TV and streaming Awards.

“Normal People” is nominated for best drama series (5+ episodes), and stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal as best actor and actress and for the ‘BPG breakthrough award.’ “Small Axe” receives nominations for best drama series (5+ episodes), best writer, best actor (Shaun Parkes), best actress (Letitia Wright) and the breakthrough award (Amarah-Jae St. Aubin). Michaela Coel is nominated as best actress and best writer for “I May Destroy You,” which also scores a best drama series nomination in the 5+ episodes category.

“Quiz” is shortlisted for best drama series (1-4 episodes), best actor (Matthew Macfadyen) and best writer (James Graham), while “Des” is nominated as best drama (1-4 episodes) and for best actor (David Tennant, who is also shortlisted for BBC’s “Staged”).

“Roald and Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse” (Sky One), “The Salisbury Poisonings” (BBC One), “All Creatures Great and Small” (Channel 5) and “I Hate Suzie” (Sky Atlantic) are the other dramas nominated for the series awards.

This year’s BPG ‘Innovation in Broadcasting’ award recognizes the industry’s creative response to the COVID-19 lockdown. The nominations include: BBC for its “Lockdown Learning” initiative (BBC TV/Online/social media), “Grayson’s Art Club” – Grayson and Philippa Perry tackling lockdown through art (Channel 4), and “PE With Joe” – Joe Wicks’ lockdown PE lessons (YouTube).

The awards, for work commissioned or premiered in the U.K. and screened in 2020, are chosen independently by TV and radio correspondents, critics and previewers, and will be a virtual event this year. Winners will be announced March 12.

The full list of nominations:

Best Documentary Series 1-3 episodes

“8 Minutes And 46 Seconds: The Killing of George Floyd” (Sky News)

“Freddie Flintoff – Living with Bulimia” (South Shore Productions for BBC One)

“My Family, The Holocaust and Me” (Wall to Wall for BBC One)

“The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty” (72 Films for BBC Two)

Best Documentary Series 4+ episodes

“Dispatches”: all 2020 programs (Various production companies for Channel 4)

“Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat” (BBC Studios for BBC Two)

“Portrait Artist of the Year,” Series 7 (Storyvault Films for Sky Arts)

“Once Upon a Time in Iraq” (KEO Films for BBC Two)

Best Comedy

“Friday Night Dinner,” Series 6 (Big Talk Productions for Channel 4)

“Inside No. 9,” Series 5 (BBC Studios for BBC Two)

“Staged,” Series 1 (Infinity Hill/ GCB Films for BBC One)

“This Country,” Series 3 (BBC Studios for BBC Three)

“The Trip,” Series 4 (Greece) (Revolution Films for Sky One)

Best Entertainment

“Big Zuu’s Big Eats” (TwoFour’s Boomerang for Dave)

“Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing,” Series 3 (Owl Power for BBC Two)

“Race Across the World,” Series 2 (Studio Lambert for BBC Two)

“Taskmaster,” Series 10 (Avalon Television for Channel 4)

Best Actress

Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Normal People”)

Dolly Wells (“Dracula”)

Letitia Wright (“Mangrove” – “Small Axe”)

Best Actor

Shaun Parkes (“Mangrove” – “Small Axe”)

Matthew Macfadyen (“Quiz”)

Paul Mescal (“Normal People”)

David Tennant (“Des”/”Staged”)

Best Writer

James Graham (“Quiz”)

Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”)

Reece Shearsmith, Steve Pemberton (“Inside No. 9”)

Steve McQueen, Courttia Newland, Rebecca Lenkiewicz and Alastair Siddons (“Small Axe”)

Best Drama Series 1-4 episodes

“Des” (New Pictures for ITV)

“Quiz” (Left Bank Pictures for ITV and AMC)

“Roald and Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse” (Hartswood Films for Sky One)

“The Salisbury Poisonings” (Dancing Ledge Productions for BBC One)

Best Drama Series 5+ episodes

“All Creatures Great and Small” (Playground Entertainment for Channel 5)

“I Hate Suzie” (Bad Wolf and Sky Studios for Sky Atlantic)

“I May Destroy You” (Various Artists Limited/ FALKNA for BBC One and HBO)

“Normal People” (Element Pictures for BBC Three and Hulu)

“Small Axe” (Turbine Studios/ Lammas Park for Amazon and BBC One)

BPG Breakthrough Award

Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Normal People”)

Paul Mescal (“Normal People”)

Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn (“Lovers Rock” – “Small Axe”)

BPG Innovation in Broadcasting Award

BBC for its “Lockdown Learning” initiative (BBC TV/Online/social media)

“Grayson’s Art Club” – Grayson and Philippa Perry tackling lockdown through art (Channel 4)

“PE With Joe” – Joe Wicks’ lockdown PE lessons (YouTube)