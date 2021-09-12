Thanks to ‘Inside,’ Bo Burnham Wins First Emmy

Bo Burnham, the original internet comedian, has won his first Emmys.

The actor, musical comic and filmmaker took home the music direction and variety special directing awards during the third Creative Arts ceremony, on Sunday, Sept. 12.

He was nominated for six awards overall for his groundbreaking one-man pandemic special “Bo Burnham: Inside”; the others were variety special (pre-recorded), the winner of which will be announced during the 73rd annual Primetime ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 19; variety special writing; variety programming picture editing; and original music and lyrics.

His musical comedy special that first debuted on Netflix in May and hit theaters for one weekend only in July. Burnham is the star of “Inside,” but he also wore many other hats, including director, writer, producer, music director, cinematographer, and film and sound editor.

On June 9, Burnham released the music from the special in an album titled “Inside (The Songs),” which hit No. 1 on Billboard’s comedy albums chart and eventually climbed to No. 7 on the Top 200.

In 2018, Burnham snagged a handful of awards for his feature directorial debut, A24’s “Eighth Grade,” including the Writers Guild of America Award for best original screenplay and the Directors Guild of America Award for outstanding directing for a first-time feature film. These were his first-ever Emmy nominations, though.

His 2020 performance in “Promising Young Woman” earned Burnham a nomination for supporting actor from the Hollywood Critics Association, which already awarded him with comedy/variety special for “Inside.”

In August, Burnham made a rare on-stage appearance with Phoebe Bridgers at the Largo at the Coronet for the live debut of “That Funny Feeling,” a fan-favorite acoustic ballad from “Inside.”

In March, Variety reported that Burnham was cast as Larry Bird in HBO’s upcoming Los Angeles Lakers series, but last month, he exited the project due to “scheduling conflicts,” which intrigued many of Burnham’s fans, eagerly awaiting the multi-hyphenate comedian’s next project.