Awards HQ Sept. 27: Explosive Emmy Producers Interview; Ratings Update; British Awards Invasion; Josh O’Connor Cover

Before we close the book on Emmys 2021, I wanted to send out one final AWARDS HQ to complete the roundup of this year’s ceremony — including my chat with the producers, which got plenty of attention; our Variety Awards Circuit podcast roundtable, in which we dissect the results; and my look ahead at next year’s Emmy race. You think this year was competitive? Hahaha — wait until next year’s bloodbath!​​

On balance, I still think the Emmys gets it right more often than the Oscars or the Grammys (definitely not the Grammys, what a mess) when it comes to properly reflecting the best of the best. Yes, the Emmys needs some work, and that includes better reflecting diversity and inclusion when it comes to the actual acting winners. Nominations are great, but the TV Academy members need to follow through. And that’s also reflective of this industry continuing the need to do better — with Black, Latino, Asian American and Indigenous peoples representation.

We did it! We made it to the other side of another crazy, unusual Emmy season. “Ted Lasso,” “The Crown” and “The Queen’s Gambit” were long considered frontrunners in the key categories, and that heat kept them on top to the very end. There were surprises and disappointments, triumphs and snubs — all the things you’d forever expect with an awards show.

Greetings from Variety Awards Headquarters! Today is Sept. 27, 2021 , which means it’s been a little more than a week since this year’s Emmy telecast on Sept. 19. It’s 246 days until the end of next year’s Emmy eligibility period, on May 31, 2022.