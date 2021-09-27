×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

optional screen reader

Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: IATSE Strike Vote Reflects Pandemic-Era Shift in Work-Life Balance

Awards HQ Sept. 27: Explosive Emmy Producers Interview; Ratings Update; British Awards Invasion; Josh O’Connor Cover

Emmys Emmy Statue Placeholder
Dan Doperalski for Variety

optional screen reader

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad