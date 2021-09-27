Awards HQ Sept. 27: Explosive Emmy Producers Interview; Ratings Update; British Awards Invasion; Josh O’Connor Cover

Greetings from Variety Awards Headquarters! Today is Sept. 27, 2021, which means it’s been a little more than a week since this year’s Emmy telecast on Sept. 19. It’s 246 days until the end of next year’s Emmy eligibility period, on May 31, 2022.
We did it! We made it to the other side of another crazy, unusual Emmy season. “Ted Lasso,” “The Crown” and “The Queen’s Gambit” were long considered frontrunners in the key categories, and that heat kept them on top to the very end. There were surprises and disappointments, triumphs and snubs — all the things you’d forever expect with an awards show.
On balance, I still think the Emmys gets it right more often than the Oscars or the Grammys (definitely not the Grammys, what a mess) when it comes to properly reflecting the best of the best. Yes, the Emmys needs some work, and that includes better reflecting diversity and inclusion when it comes to the actual acting winners. Nominations are great, but the TV Academy members need to follow through. And that’s also reflective of this industry continuing the need to do better — with Black, Latino, Asian American and Indigenous peoples representation.
Before we close the book on Emmys 2021, I wanted to send out one final AWARDS HQ to complete the roundup of this year’s ceremony — including my chat with the producers, which got plenty of attention; our Variety Awards Circuit podcast roundtable, in which we dissect the results; and my look ahead at next year’s Emmy race. You think this year was competitive? Hahaha — wait until next year’s bloodbath!
Emmy Producers on Seth Rogen Going Rogue, Scott Frank’s Lengthy Speech, Conan’s Heckles and What You Didn’t See (EXCLUSIVE)
Emmy telecast producers Ian Stewart and Reginald Hudlin are still fuming over Seth Rogen’s unplanned comedy routine at the start of Sunday’s ceremony, in which he roasted the show for a perceived lack of COVID protocols behind the scenes.
The routine was delivered a bit tongue-in-cheek, but with enough credulity to cause a stir on social media — where viewers took the cue to lambast the Emmys. Stewart confirms that Rogen went off script and surprised them in the booth.As a matter of fact, and this is new information I didn’t include in this initial story, but I am now told that Rogen specifically promised CBS and the producers that he wouldn’t go off — and then proceeded to do so anyway. Suffice to say, a week later there are still a lot of unhappy folks.
Stewart and fellow executive producer Hudlin spoke with Variety late Monday to discuss the Rogen flap, as well as one more disappointing moment — when limited series drama winner Scott Frank took on the telecast with a lengthy acceptance speech, ignoring multiple musical hints to wrap up his time. They also responded to questions over whether there was an ADA-compliant ramp on stage.
Read the full story, packed with tons of behind-the-scenes details on this year’s show — here.
‘The Crown’ and ‘Ted Lasso’s’ Big Emmy Wins Solidify TV’s New British — and Streaming — Invasions
Television’s British invasion was on full display at the 73rd Emmys. Netflix’s “The Crown” and Apple TV Plus’ “Ted Lasso” — series both set in the U.K. and featuring predominantly British casts — led the competition in both the comedy and drama fields. The two shows not only won the major categories they were expected to take, but also surprised in the races where their nominees weren’t considered the frontrunners.
But the year also signaled TV’s permanent streaming invasion. For the first time in history, streamers took all three major program categories, as the comedy, drama and limited/anthology fields were all dominated by digital rather than traditional linear TV. Not only did Apple TV Plus make history by becoming the quickest ever streamer to land a series prize — in just its second year of operation — but Netflix, which came into the Emmys having not won a major series category, finally scored the big one. Actually, on Sunday night, it won two of them: “The Crown,” for drama, and “The Queen’s Gambit,” for limited or anthology series. Both of those programs were this year’s big winners, earning 11 Emmys each when both Creative Arts and the primetime ceremony are included.
Netflix ended up with 44 Emmy wins this year (including both Creative Arts and Primetime), far ahead of HBO and HBO Max, which scored a combined 18. At Sunday’s ceremony, both Netflix and HBO/HBO Max won nine.
More victorious talent hailing from across the pond: ,strong>Michaela Coel, who grabbed the win for best writing in a limited/anthology/TV movie, “Mare of Easttown” star Kate Winslet, for actress in a limited/anthology/TV movie, and “Halston’s” Ewan McGregor for actor in limited/anthology/TV movie.
But still, the evening was mostly about “The Crown” and “Ted Lasso.” “If you want an Emmy, get yourself booked on ‘Ted Lasso’ or ‘The Crown,’” said Dr. Phil McGraw, of all people, during a pre-taped sketch in the middle of the Emmy telecast. And he was mostly right.
Awards Circuit Column: ‘Succession’ Is About to Kick the 2022 Emmy Race Into High Gear
You thought the 2021 Emmys race was stacked? That was nothing. Get ready for a 2022 awards traffic jam.
And yes, it all starts with the Roy family. “Succession,” which became a phenom during its second-season run in fall 2019, won the 2020 Emmys for drama series, writing, directing, lead actor (Jeremy Strong) and guest actress (Cherry Jones), among other prizes.
HBO knows what it’s got. The network is already having fun teasing out Season 3, releasing multiple posters that play with who might or might not be aligned with fighting father and son Logan (Brian Cox) and Kendall (Strong). And the fans are eating it up, excitedly anticipating the show’s Oct. 17 return. Out of the box, “Succession” enters the 2022 Emmy season as the likely frontrunner for another drama series Emmy.
But trying to guess much beyond that is a bit foolhardy, given how unpredictable scheduling has become lately; it’s tough to handicap when shows might return versus take an extended hiatus in this conjoined era of COVID-19 and Peak TV.
Pandemic production delays pushed many of TV’s biggest Emmy contenders into next year — but others have been delayed because, in this epoch of multi-hyphenate, multi-platform stars, sometimes there will be no TV until it’s time.
I mean, we’re all fans of his hip-hop career as Childish Gambino, but it has taken far too long for another season of Donald Glover’s “Atlanta.” The show will finally be back next year, as will fellow Emmy darlings “Barry,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” on the comedy side. Also expected to air new episodes are previous comedy series nominees like “Dead to Me,” “Russian Doll” and “Insecure.”
And that’s not to mention current hits that aren’t taking a year off: We’re watching Season 2 of “Ted Lasso” right now, and that may very well be the instant front-runner for 2022 on the laffer side. But many of this year’s nominees, including “Hacks,” “The Flight Attendant,” “Pen15,” “Cobra Kai” and the final season of “Black-ish,” are also likely to be back with new episodes for the next eligibility period.
Other comedies back in this new cycle include “Black Monday,” which is always good for at least a nomination for star Don Cheadle.
And speaking of Cheadle, he’s the narrator for ABC’s new take on “The Wonder Years,” which might perhaps be the next hope for the broadcast networks in grabbing more Emmy comedy series attention.
On the drama side, it’s a similar tale. Shows that took a break but will now be back, besides “Succession,” will likely include “Better Call Saul,” “Stranger Things,” “The Morning Show,” “Euphoria,” “Ozark,” “Westworld” and “Killing Eve.” There won’t be as many returnees from this year’s drama series Emmy crop, but among them will be “The Boys.” (It’s still unclear whether others, including the next seasons of “The Crown” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” will make it back in time for the next eligibility frame.)
Throw in newcomers like Showtime’s “Dexter” revival, “Dexter: New Blood”; Jeff Bridges’ “The Old Man” (FX on Hulu); and HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” with more dramas to come in the winter and spring, and the drama field is still very crowded.
Why #EmmysSoWhite and Persistent Sweeps Reveal Larger Problems With Emmy Voting Procedures
Clayton Davis writes:
At Sunday’s Emmy Awards ceremony, the mood may have been #EmmysSoWhite, but the dearth of non-white winners this year is not the only critical issue the Television Academy needs to address.
All award shows are at a crossroads. Viewership is declining, the wants and needs of consumers are not being heard nor understood by the industry, and the push for diversity is still met with hostility and an ignorant interpretation in some quarters in Hollywood. Awards shows, for better or worse, are the forum where we see these tensions sometimes play out in public — like the look on Kerry Washington’s face when she realized that Michael K. Williams , the beloved character actor who died Sept. 6 at age 54, did not prevail in his supporting drama actor category. It wasn’t solely that POC hadn’t won any acting categories that infuriated spectators. It became clear to the viewers that voters just went “down the line” on their ballots for the same shows in every category. And with the TV Academy having a simple honor system for voters to attest that all the shows were watched in a given category, the establishment seemed to have chosen the shows they were familiar with and names they knew.
The frustration at the lack of winning actors from BIPOC backgrounds was evident on TV Twitter, especially among creatives. But the issues for the TV Academy seem to be as much wrapped up in the nitty-gritty details of who among its 20,000-plus members gets to vote for what makes it into the Emmy competition. And on top of that, there is the “Too Much TV” factor that may be overwhelming some voters with too many shows to consider. Who has the time to watch and evaluate the entirety of 133 dramas, 68 comedies, 41 limited series and 41 television movies? Those were the actual number of submissions that were made for the Emmy nomination voting round this year. With that many contenders, that helps explain the kind of sweeps we’ve seen lately, with “Crown” and “The Queen’s Gambit” dominating this year and “Schitt’s Creek” last year.
As Emmy Voters Lean Into Frontrunner Sweeps, They Lose Sight of TV’s Range
Caroline Framke writes:
In looking at the acting winners of Sunday’s Emmy awards, it was startling and even frustrating to realize just how thoroughly three shows dominated in the three genres of comedy, drama, and limited series. Ten of 12 acting categories went to performers from “Ted Lasso,” “The Crown,” and “Mare of Easttown.” Whereas last year’s “Schitt’s Creek” sweep felt like a startling aberration at the time, the 2021 Emmys indicated that, perhaps, a frontrunner dominating its genre might well become the norm.
Every one of the winners from “Ted Lasso,” “The Crown” and “Mare of Easttown” — from breakout stars like Hannah Waddingham, Josh O’Connor and Brett Goldstein to established favorites like Kate Winslet, Olivia Colman and Gillian Anderson — turned in excellent work that absolutely merited their nominations. But every time their respective theme songs swelled to signal another victory was a reminder that the Academy’s voting body had overwhelmingly defaulted to the same three shows despite nominating an impressive breadth of talent. In fact, the only categories any of these shows lost were the only categories in which none of them were nominated (outstanding comedy actress, which went to Jean Smart for “Hacks,” and outstanding actor in a limited series or movie, which went to Ewan McGregor for “Halston”). So while counting the Emmys’ “snubs and surprises” is an annual tradition, this year may represent an interesting flashpoint in how the awards function as a reflection of what TV has to offer.
TV Ratings: With Live+3 Ratings in, Emmy Awards Have Now Surpassed 8.1 Million Viewers — Up From Last Year and Reversing a Pattern of Declines
UPDATED NUMBERS: With Live+3 data in, the 2021 Emmy Awards averaged 8.1 million viewers, and a 1.9 rating with adults 18-49. That’s still not including digital/streaming data… so, pretty good — given it bucks the trend of awards show ratings collapses.
EARLIER: The good news, via Mónica Marie Zorrilla:
The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on CBS rebounded from last year’s all-time low ratings, reversing steady declines with a 16% gain of viewership to 7.4 million, compared to approximately 6.37 million viewers in 2020 in fast nationals.
Per the accurate Nielsen Live+Same Day time-zone adjusted fast nationals for Sunday night, the ceremony averaged the total time spent across linear and digital platforms was over 1.4 billion minutes.
Even before the pandemic, the Emmys were struggling to stay on our collective radars, plummeting to a historic viewership drop-off in 2020 of approximately 12% compared to 2019’s host-less ceremony on Fox. The 7.4 million score for Sunday night’s show does not include “out of home” viewing and CBS estimates that it will likely increase upwards to 7.9 million when final numbers are released by Nielsen. [UPDATE: The initial same day nationals were 7.8 million.]
It should be noted that the Emmys faced stiff competition yesterday evening, as the show aired against both NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” and a New York Mets versus Philadelphia Phillies MLB game in the primetime window. Read more here.
Variety’s Post-Emmys Cover: ‘The Crown’ Star Josh O’Connor on His Emmy Win and Why He’s Eager to Shed Prince Charles
The day after the Emmys is always a scramble, as we put together our annual post-awards cover. Less than 24 hours after the show, we’re conducting a full photo shoot, video interview and magazine profile for one lucky winner. This year, it just so happened that “The Crown” star Josh O’Connor was in Los Angeles, even as the rest of his castmembers were celebrating in London. Whew.
It’s a feat, but we manage to do it every year, and this year had the magazine on stands by Wednesday, just days after the show. Here’s the beginning of that story:
Josh O’Connor learned the hard way that an Emmy can be a royal pain as an unintentional weapon. Hugging someone at the end of the Sept. 19 ceremony in downtown Los Angeles while holding his new statuette, the “Crown” star — who had just prevailed for lead drama actor — accidentally knocked himself in the forehead with one of Emmy’s sharp wings.
Things got crimson for a second, but thankfully, O’Connor’s bloody Sunday moment was short-lived. Fellow drama actor nominees Regé-Jean Page and Sterling K. Brown came to his aid and had a laugh about the award season capper of a war wound.
For O’Connor, it was a memorable end to an Emmy Awards that also marked the close of his reign as Prince Charles on Netflix’s much-praised chronicle of Queen Elizabeth II and the contemporary House of Windsor. And it was quite a way to go out. A British native, who was mostly unknown to Hollywood barely two years ago, O’Connor prevailed over tough competition as part of an impressive sweep for “The Crown.” The night culminated in Netflix earning its first drama series Emmy, for the show’s breakout Season 4 revolving around Charles and his star-crossed Princess Diana.
“This might be the final interview for ‘The Crown’ I ever do,” O’Connor says the next morning after dutifully undertaking a photo shoot for Variety at a downtown Los Angeles hotel, kitty-corner from the L.A. Live Event Deck, site of his Sept. 19 triumph.
“It’s been two years of my life, cumulatively, making the show. And then the rest of my life has just been talking about it,” he says. “It’s a strange dynamic; you spend more time talking about your work than you do making it sometimes. And that just shows the success of [‘The Crown’] — that people want to hear about it and want to understand the process and the stories. I’ve had the best two years ever. But it’s also exciting, the idea that I can go off and talk about other stuff.”
Read more here. And watch the video by clicking below!
LISTEN: Variety Awards Circuit Podcast Mega Roundtable Edition Has the Final Say on This Year’s Emmys
The 73rd Emmy Awards bestowed plenty of love on “The Crown” and “Ted Lasso,” as well as “The Queen’s Gambit” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” On this edition of the Variety Awards Circuit Podcast, it’s a mega roundtable as Danielle Turchiano, Jazz Tangcay and Clayton Davis join me to dissect the big wins, the major surprises and super snubs, as well as some ways the television academy might consider changing things to avoid these straight ticket wins next year.
Did the telecast work? What was Conan doing? And what might be some wild ways the Academy might consider for the Emmys next? Oh and we even talk about what to expect for the 2022 Emmys! Yes, television awards season is never over.
But we made it to the Emmy finish line at least for now. Our hot takes, and a lot more next on variety’s awards circuit podcast! Stay close and click here:
Fall 2021 TV Survey: 18 Network Chiefs on the Shows They’d Steal and How the Biz Should Change
“Fall TV” isn’t the end-all, be-all of the television business that it once was, but nonetheless, it’s still a good time as a natural signpost to take the industry temperature.
Normally, the press gets to do that during the Television Critics Association summer press tour— but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the TCA tour has gone online. And few networks have included executive sessions, once a TCA staple, as a part of those virtual sessions. But Variety contacted several outlets to nonetheless bring back its annual network exec survey, asking the traditional questions like “what show do you covet from another network?” (credit to the once-standard HRTS network presidents lunch for that one), as well as the new show they hope we check out and a few other fun questions in the mix.
We also asked the execs to share the thing they’d most like to change about the business, and that’s where our brief mention above about the ratings comes in. Measurement is changing, and execs remain frustrated that the business isn’t keeping pace. NBCUniversal’s Frances Berwick, for example, would like to change the “commercial monetization that is limited to consumption by 18-to-54-year-olds.” CBS’ Kelly Kahl is encouraged to see the industry “beginning to move away from such narrow demo targeting in terms of sales.”
Adds TBS/TNT/TruTV’s Brett Weitz: “The internet and subscription models have changed the way people discover and stick with brands – we need to be making television that is targeting and loved by a wider swath of age groups than has been historically dictated by outdated advertising perceptions.” And ABC and Hulu’s Craig Erwich would like to see us “stop talking about the demise of broadcast television. There is a ton of opportunity for creators.”
Here’s this year’s Variety Network Presidents Fall TV survey, answered by execs from Netflix, ABC/Hulu, NBC, CBS, Fox, The CW, HBO/HBO Max, Showtime, FX, AMC, A+E, Discovery, Freeform, Paramount Plus, Epix and TBS/TNT/TruTV. See all 18 execs’ answers here. Below, some of them, edited for space, in chart form:
Emmy Recap: All of the Variety Stories From This Year’s Ceremonies
Beyond all the stories mentioned above, here’s a round up of some of Variety’s other Emmy coverage from 2021. One last trip down memory lane:
