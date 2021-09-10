Awards HQ Sept. 10: Creative Arts Emmys Preview and What to Expect; Remembering Michael K. Williams and More

Greetings from Variety Awards Headquarters! Today is Sept. 10, 2021, which means the Creative Arts Emmys are THIS WEEKEND, and it’s now just 9 days until the Primetime Emmys telecast on Sept. 19. I write this to you with a heavy heart, as we process the stunning and tragic news of Michael K. Williams‘ death. It may be a cliché to use the term “actors’ actor,” but I’ve never met a performer who wasn’t a fan. Williams excelled in everything he did, including his Emmy-nominated turn in HBO’s “Lovecraft Country,” for which he is the frontrunner to win in the drama supporting actor category. I was so excited to see him finally earn an Emmy and be recognized for his work, and now tragically that will be a posthumous honor. What a body of work. Of course, there was “The Wire,” “Boardwalk Empire,” “The Night Of,” “When They See Us,””When We Rise” and so much more. It was always also a thrill to see him pop up in more comedic roles, like “Community,” as a voice on “F is for Family,” or opposite James Purefoy in the darkly comedic drama “Hap and Leonard.” I wrote a tribute that focused on his underappreciated comedic chops for Variety; read it here. I once recorded a podcast episode with Williams where we talked about another gig, as the host of Vice’s “Black Market.” For that show, which was in the middle of production for a second season when Williams died, he served as a kind of real-world journalist – entering the dangerous world of illicit trade, such as gambling underworld in New York, car thieves in New Jersey and gun runners in the south. He told me it was among his most fulfilling work. (Scroll down for the link to this week’s Awards Circuit podcast, featuring guest Amber Tamblyn; my chat with Williams is later in that episode.) Williams was 54. Rest in power.

Outstanding Television Movie

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special Awards Circuit Column: Last-Minute Frenzy of Pandemic-Spawned Requirements Is Turning the Emmys Into the Slimmys If it feels like details about this year’s Emmy Awards are coming in very last minute, well, that’s because they are. The rise in COVID-19 cases around the country due to the delta variant (and stubborn Americans who refuse to do the right thing and get vaccinated) has kept everything fluid with this year’s production, including how to accommodate an in-person audience. Normally, the Emmy producers would be able to preview the annual telecast by now. Not in 2021. Beyond host Cedric the Entertainer, details about this year’s slender Emmys (the Slimmys?) are still very elusive. As we’ve reported, all three Creative Arts Emmys and the main Emmys ceremony on CBS have been relocated to a high-end tent (like the one used in recent years for the Governors Balls) on the L.A. Live events deck, next to downtown Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater. Originally there was going to be room for every nominee and a guest, but after consultation with health and safety advisers, the TV Academy decided to limit the number of attendees for the Sept. 19 telecast to around 600 and closer to 500 for each of the Creative Arts shows. That meant a max of four people per nominated production team — and a lot of hurt feelings. “I do think it’s like pretty shitty to be nominated for an Emmy and not invited,” one producer told me. “I don’t know if this will happen again. It just feels like this huge moment in my career comes with a big asterisk on it.” TV Academy president Maury McIntyre knows the situation isn’t ideal, especially as he hears from publicists and awards consultants struggling to figure out how to allocate those limited tickets. “I’ve been here since 2013, and this is probably the most difficult year I’ve experienced,” McIntyre says. “Things change hourly, if not daily. We realized we couldn’t be at the capacity we wanted to be. … We’re disappointed we weren’t able to include them all. That was certainly not our intention going into this. It is just something that has come up with all these conversations with health and safety that we can’t accommodate that number within the tent.” Vaccinations and proof of a negative COVID-19 test are now required for each attendee, but the window to get those test results is fairly narrow. “The thing that keeps me up at night is probably the testing issue,” McIntyre says. “We will be providing resources to nominees for where they might get tested and where they might be able to get even a rapid test. We do want to make sure that we are giving all of our nominees and their guests or any attendees as many resources as possible so that they can get their stuff done. I completely acknowledge it’s a new frontier for all of us.” Read the full column here. Awards Circuit Podcast: How Ivanka Trump Inspired Amber Tamblyn’s ‘Y: The Last Man’ Character When the extinction-level event takes out (almost) everyone with a Y chromosome in “Y: The Last Man,” Kimberly Campbell Cunningham is the hardest one hit, according to Amber Tamblyn, who plays the character in the new FX on Hulu series. Kimberly is a “very deeply conservative boy mom, whose entire identity is through the patriarchy and through the men that were in her lives,” Tamblyn tells Variety’s Danielle Turchiano on the Awards Circuit Podcast. She is the daughter of the President of the United States, who perishes in the pandemic, and her life revolves around her husband and sons, who also die, almost exactly at the same time. This leaves her with deep grief and a loss of her identity, Tamblyn notes. “I don’t think [she] has the tools or the emotional capacity to know how to deal with such trauma. It breeds in her an empathetic monster that you will come to see over the course of the season, which is going to be really conflicting, I think, for viewers,” she explains. Listen below! Based on a 60-issue science fiction comic book series and developed for television by Eliza Clark, “Y: The Last Man” is set after that mysterious event, throwing the world into chaos. On the show, which premieres Sept. 13, Congresswoman Jennifer Brown (Diane Lane) rises to become the president — but it turns out her son survived the event. Widespread conspiracy theories abound, and Jennifer’s political rivals circle, led by Tamblyn’s character. Kimberly senses that Jennifer is hiding something and tries to uncover the truth in order to bring her down. At times Tamblyn felt internally conflicted in portraying the character. “I do not identify with, I would say, 99.9% of what conservative women and their values are,” she admits. Also on this episode of the Awards Circuit Podcast, we pay tribute to late actor Michael K. Williams, with a podcast interview he gave in 2017. And on the Variety Awards Circuit podcast roundtable, we look ahead at this weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys, including the guest performer and TV movie categories. Variety’s Emmy edition of the “Awards Circuit” podcast is hosted by Michael Schneider, Jazz Tangcay and Danielle Turchiano and is your one-stop listen for lively conversations about the best in television. Each week during Emmy season, “Awards Circuit” features interviews with top TV talent and creatives; discussions and debates about awards races and industry headlines; and much, much more. Subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify or anywhere you download podcasts. New episodes post every Thursday. Producers Joe Lewis and R.A. Clark Join Forces to Explore Live Events Opportunities Live events producers Joe Lewis and R.A. Clark have formed Lewis & Clark, a new firm aiming to pursue projects across music, entertainment, sports and culture. The firm’s first project will be the 2022 MusicCares Person of the Year Gala honoring Joni Mitchell. Lewis is the founder of the Joe Lewis Company, and R.A. Clark founded and is executive producer of Lion’s Heart Entertainment, both of which will also continue as separate entities. Combined, the two have worked on live music and award shows, opening ceremonies, extravaganzas, and sports events including the Academy Awards Pre-Show, the Grammys, the Academy of Country Music Awards, the Billboard Music Awards, the CMT Awards; and events around the NFL’s Super Bowl, Draft, Kick-Off and Pro Bowl, and the NBA All-Star Game. “RAC and I have a successful track record of working alongside each other on some of Hollywood’s biggest events,” said Lewis, whose clients include the Academy Awards, the Grammys, Disney, Red Bull, Netflix, BET, HBO, the NFL, and the NBA. “Our alliance is the perfect marriage on several levels – from formats, live TV, to events and brand experiences joining forces with him, allows us to deliver an unparalleled live event broadcast experience for our clients.” Clark, who launched “Puttin’ on the Hits” in 1984, has since worked on Grammy specials on the Beatles, Frank Sinatra, Elton John, Prince, the Bee Gees, and Motown, as well as multiple red carpet events and as been EP on the Academy of Country Music Awards since 1999. “After working with Joe on the Academy Awards red carpet, I knew that if we came together, our clients would get the best of both worlds… live/experiential event experience with live music event broadcast expertise,” he said.

