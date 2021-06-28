Awards HQ June 28: LAST DAY OF NOMINATION VOTING! ‘Saturday Night Live,’ Daytime Emmys Roundup, Peabody Winners, More!

OK, last chance to get those nomination votes in, so let’s get going!

As we know, the CCA smells blood in the water and hopes to steal the Golden Globes’ thunder, now that the Globes will not be happening in 2022. But… come on. Why does the CCA want to open up comparisons to the HFPA and the Globes? Who wants a Faux Globes? If the CCA were thinking, they’d use the opportunity to create something new, fresh and original. Don’t be a copy cat. The idea of simply taking the Globes’ ceremony date and ceremony location… it’s desperate.

Meanwhile, looking ahead to next year, my colleague Clayton Davis broke the news that the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. is apparently not ready to give up its hold on the Beverly Hilton ballroom, effectively blocking the Critics Choice Association from holding the Critics Choice Awards there in January.

Two more awards shows this past weekend in both the Daytime Emmys and the BET Awards; both felt like a continued return to normalcy — in particular, the BET Awards with its Red Carpet, in-person audience and the energy that came with it. As we wait on the TV Academy and CBS to determine how the Primetime Emmys will look, I’m guessing it will be a bit of a hybrid. Like the Daytime Emmys producers told be a few weeks ago, 2021 is a “transition” year.

